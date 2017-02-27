Mama June Feels ‘Sexy’ After 300-Lb Weight Loss Diet & Surgery: Fat Suit Claims

With a 300-pound weight loss that took her from tipping the scales at 460 pounds to slipping into a size four, Mama June feels like a new woman. Once famed as the mother of toddler beauty pageant queen Honey Boo Boo, who had her own reality show, now Mama June is turning 2017 into the world where she’s the star, with the celebrity weight loss winner starring in her own show. Amid the excitement over the dramatic transformation, however, there’s been some backlash from those who think that she’s wearing a fat suit.

Despite that backlash, however, Mama June feels “sexy and hot” after losing 300 pounds, an insider told Hollywood Life.

“[June ‘Mama June’ Shannon] feels like a new woman since shedding all that weight,” said the source. “She’s actually grateful to [Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson] for spurring her on to get fit.”

The insider clarified that if Thompson hadn’t revealed plans to wed, Mama June would not have felt so motivated to achieve her dramatic weight loss. In addition, the source described just how the reality TV star feels.

“[Mama] June’s loving her new body and new life — she feels sexy, and flirty, and hot.”

The 37-year-old mother of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo is healthier as well as feeling sexy and hot, noted the media outlet. In her new show, viewers will be able to watch her transform herself through a process that included weight loss surgery, exercise and diet.

The “new” Mama June” will become revealed during her WEtv reality series, From Not To Hot, which debuted on Feb. 24. It was that premiere episode that caused controversy, however, with some viewers speculating that the pre-Mama June scenes were filmed with the reality star sporting a fat suit. Those viewers thought that by filming the early parts of the show that way, it would make it appear as if Mama June had lost more weight than she did.

Mama June: From Not to Hot reportedly documents the progress of Honey Boo Boo’s mother as she undergoes weight loss surgery and the post-work needed, including diet, to go from 460 pounds to size 4. But Cosmopolitan magazine pointed out that the skeptic fans are contending that Mama June actually wore both a fat suit and prosthetics because the reality show was allegedly filmed after her weight loss success.

Some suspicious fans turned to Twitter to express their views.

It's obviously obvious that Mama June is wearing a fat face and suit for this show's confessional … ????????????#MamaJune #wetv pic.twitter.com/boxKgADBdI — Me. (@shezsoambitious) February 25, 2017

“It’s obviously obvious that Mama June is wearing a fat face and suit for this show’s confessional,” wrote one.

Several thought that Mama June appeared to be wearing heavy-duty makeup to make her face look fatter, pointing out her allegedly “fake neck” and “blonder” hair in contrasting before and after photos.

While those doubters voiced their views on Twitter, however, Mama June and her trainer have dished up the details of her post-weight loss surgery diet and fitness programs that took her from “not” to “hot.” The star of Mama June: From Not to Hot told Life & Style about her diet after gastric sleeve surgery, which took her from a size 16 to a size 4.

“I just watch my portions and cut back on a lot of the carbs. The one thing that I cannot live without is my grapes and cheese.”

While Mama June is sticking to her diet, she’s expressed the challenges on Twitter.

“Yes…the liquid diets sucks,” confessed the reality TV star.

But she also emphasized her determination to follow her weight loss diet.

“Ugh i hate when i cant eat what i want but i have learned to eat a whole different way,” added Mama June.

Ugh i hate when i cant eat what i want but i have learned to eat a whole different way #MamaJune #FromNotToHot — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) February 25, 2017

In addition, ET talked with Pumpkin, 17, about Mama June’s weight loss journey including her surgery. Pumpkin clarified the reason for her mother’s surgery.

“She had gastric sleeve back in May of 2015…the reason she got the gastric sleeve was because she hit a plateau — she couldn’t lose any weight.”

Pumpkin also described Mama June’s motivation for having the excess skin on her stomach removed.

“Her stomach started looking gross,” she revealed. “It was hanging from where she lost so much weight, and her arms and her chin, so she got [the skin on] her stomach removed.”

After that came breast reduction surgery, shared Pumpkin.

“She got her boobies done. She got them from a 44 long to 36 up.”

Helping Mama June go from 460 pounds to size 4, her trainer Kenya Crooks told ET that the fitness part of her weight loss regimen took place after the weight loss surgeries. The exercise routine ranges from running to strength training and crunches.

“The cool thing is, you get to see her transformation not only from a physical standpoint, but you also get to see her change here, you know, from a mental standpoint,” pointed out Kenya.

However, both Crooks and Pumpkin revealed that they have had to lecture Mama June about her diet at times.

“Most of the time I’m up late at night anyways, but I tell her like, ‘Momma, you can’t do that,'” Pumpkin said regarding her mother’s habit of snacking late at night.

Mama June’s daughter noted that she sometimes shows her old photos as part of her warning.

“I’m like, ‘If you don’t stop eating that junk, you’re going to go right back!'”

