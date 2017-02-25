‘RHOC’ Season 12 Cast: Kelly Dodd, Vicki Gunvalson Return With Tamra Judge

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 is going to get even more exciting with the reported return of Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, and Tamra Judge. RHOC Season 11 stars Meghan King Edmond and Heather Dubrow, however, will be replaced by Lydia McLaughlin from Season 8.

An insider told Us Weekly that Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd will be returning for Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12. Vicki coming back for another season isn’t that surprising since everyone pretty much expected the veteran to be part of the Season 12 cast. She has also been dropping several hints on social media, teasing fans of what’s to come in the next months.

Even after winning several Real Housewives newcomer polls, Kelly Dodd previously said that she was hesitant to sign for another season of RHOC. Responding to a fan comment on Twitter, Kelly said that it was “probably unlikely” for her to be part of the Season 12 cast.

Ranked no. 1 baby!! On TV Guide! A post shared by Kelly Dodd???? (@rhoc_kellyddodd) on Dec 16, 2016 at 10:56pm PST

In an interview with Page Six, Kelly shared that while being a Housewife was a great learning experience for her, she still wasn’t sure if it was the right show for her, especially after the way she was treated by her co-stars.

“I’m not quite sure if I want to go back because of how I was treated and I don’t need to be treated that way.”

Much like the other Housewives who came into the franchise later in the season, Kelly claimed that she did not realize the show is going to have one drama after the other.

“I was going on the show thinking it would be a lighthearted and more fun rather than in attack mode all the time,” she explained.

The Real Housewives of Orange County newcomer, however, admitted that she contributed to all the chaos that has happened in Season 11.

“I’m not saying I’m perfect, I’ve said some things that weren’t appropriate, but you know, I think people like to see that and then again, I think a lot of people don’t.”

Kelly Dodd may not have the best experience last season, but it seems like she’s still ready to give the franchise another shot. Sources revealed that RHOC fans will still see her, along with her new BFF Vicki Gunvalson, return for Season 12.

As Inquisitr previously reported, rumors have been circulating online that Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson were trying to get Tamra Judge fired from Real Housewives of Orange County. Insiders revealed that the two were “begging” Bravo producers to bring Gretchen Rossi back to the show. If Gretchen were to return, Kelly and Vicki felt that it would be a much fairer fight against the other Housewives.

Thanks ladies for being there for one another and for attending the Amare party. We need to do this more often. @gretchenrossi @jeana.keough @rhoc_kellyddodd A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Feb 20, 2017 at 5:03pm PST

Not to mention, with Kelly and Gretchen backing her up, Vicki allegedly felt that she will finally be able to take down Tamra Judge. Sources told Radar Online that Vicki even went as far as calling Andy Cohen, asking him to bring Gretchen back to tip the odds in her favor.

“While the ladies were at lunch, Vicki busted out her phone and texted Andy Cohen to tell him to bring back Gretchen and Lizzie Rovsek. After Andy didn’t respond, Vicki called him to tell him that she thought having them both come back would be awesome!” the insider recounted.

Their campaign to have Tamra Judge fired from Real Housewives of Orange County reportedly did not work. According to Us Weekly, the Bravo producers now wanted Tamra more than ever. They believed that the drama between Vicki and Tamra would only bring the ratings up.

“The more Housewives dislike someone, the more producers want to keep them,” the insider said.

Tell us! Were you surprised to hear Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd return for Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]