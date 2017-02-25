Josh Duggar Censored With Special Effect During Jinger Duggar’s Wedding Special

Josh Duggar didn’t do the best job avoiding the Counting On cameras at Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s wedding, so producers had to find a creative way to edit him out of footage of the event.

Fans of the Duggar family may have noticed that Josh was nowhere to be seen in Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s two-hour Counting On wedding special. However, he was there. Jinger and Jeremy’s wedding was also the focus of the Counting On Season 2 finale last November, and Josh did appear in that episode. Viewers played “Where’s Waldo?” with the former 19 Kids and Counting star, and they managed to spot him in the church where Jinger and Jeremy tied the knot.

As the Daily Mail reports, Josh attempted to hide his face from the Counting On cameras by holding his three-year-old son Marcus up in front of him during the wedding ceremony. He didn’t sit with the rest of his family, but his position in the second pew made it difficult for the cameras to completely avoid him.

Josh Duggar was kept OUT of Jinger’s TV wedding special – by using toddler son Marcus as a shield https://t.co/YKUcwQlFLF pic.twitter.com/DB5O9ehKb6 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) December 2, 2016

The Counting On editing crew did a better job making sure that Josh Duggar did not appear in the February 20 wedding episode, but they had to come up with a clever way to keep the wedding special completely Josh-free. As some forum users on the Free Jinger website have pointed out, a fake lens flare effect was used to hide the problematic Duggar son from view.

In paparazzi photos of Jinger and Jeremy’s wedding, Josh is front and center behind the Jaguar that Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo drove off in after their reception. Footage of the couple’s getaway wasn’t used in last season’s hastily-edited, hour-long finale. However, it was likely needed to help stretch the February 20 wedding special to two hours. The Counting On camera crew was unable to film footage of Jinger and Jeremy driving away without Josh appearing in the background, so the show’s editors seemingly slapped a moving lens flare over him instead of trashing the footage.

Aside from the brief shots of his arms and the back of his head in the season 2 finale, Josh Duggar has not appeared on his family’s current TLC reality series at all. Last July, a network source assured People that viewers would not see Josh on Counting On, and it looks like TLC is taking drastic measures to keep this promise. Josh’s sexual molestation scandal was the reason the Duggar family’s previous reality series, 19 Kids and Counting, was canceled, so if the network ever brought him back, this might prove to be a bad business move.

While Josh Duggar was not a part of Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s wedding party, a few members of his family were. His wife, Anna Duggar, was a bridesmaid, and their five-year-old son, Michael, was the ring bearer.

No effort was made to edit Anna Duggar out of the wedding special, and some viewers thought that Anna didn’t look happy to be a part of Jinger and Jeremy’s happy day.

“Anna looked so sad,” one fan wrote on the Counting On Facebook page. “I wish her all the best. Anna is a beautiful woman.”

“I thought she looked sad too,” another commented. “I doubt her marriage is very happy any more. 4 small children and a loser of a husband.”

Many fans of the Duggar family thought that Anna would divorce Josh in 2015 after she found out that he had cheated on her. Josh was forced to fess up to his infidelity after Gawker discovered that he had multiple accounts on Ashley Madison, a website used to arrange extramarital affairs.

The couple has been dogged by divorce rumors ever since, but Anna refuses to leave her husband. Earlier this month, a rep for Josh and Anna Duggar reached out to Fox News to deny the latest claim that their marriage is falling apart.

[Featured Image by Josh & Anna Duggar/Facebook]