Kendall Jenner And ASAP Rocky Enjoy Time Together In Milan

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky have been spotted together numerous times in Milan this week, but are they dating?

As Milan Fashion Week continues, Kendall Jenner has been walking in a number of runway shows — and making time for her rumored rapper boyfriend. That said, the couple’s alleged romance has yet to be confirmed.

On February 23, ASAP Rocky was spotted out in Milan, Italy, and according to Us Weekly, he may be in town solely to spend time with Kendall Jenner. As other reports revealed earlier this week, Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were seen arriving at the same hotel on Tuesday night before enjoying a night out the following evening.

“She is hopping round the globe appearing at various fashion weeks. Yet Kendall Jenner proved it is not all work no play as she enjoyed a night on the town with her rumoured boyfriend A$AP Rocky during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday evening,” the Daily Mail revealed to readers on February 23, adding that the 21-year-old model and reality star looked like a grunge goddess in an oversized plaid shirt and ripped jeans during the outing.

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were first linked to one another early last year after Jenner split from Harry Styles. As fans may recall, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and One Direction singer were seen canoodling on a yacht shortly after the New Year holiday. However, weeks later, their relationship appeared to fizzle out and in February 2015, ASAP Rocky was seen posing for photos with Kendall Jenner and her family at Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 fashion show.

Throughout 2015, Kendall Jenner was linked on and off to ASAP Rocky and Jordan Clarkson, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. In April, Jenner and Clarkson attended Coachella together in Indio, California, and over the summer, they were photographed in Los Angeles multiple times.

Kendall Jenner and Jordan Clarkson continued to be linked to one another up until the end of last year. While the two reportedly attended an American Music Awards after-party in November, where an E! News source claimed they seemed to be a couple, they haven’t been seen at all in recent weeks and Jenner’s outings with ASAP Rocky have become more frequent.

While Kendall Jenner continues to be linked to numerous men, including ASAP Rocky and Jordan Clarkson, fans may never know for sure what’s going on with her love life. In September 2015, Kendall Jenner spoke out about her dating secrecy, revealing she does her best to keep her relationships away from the spotlight.

“It’s not always easy, but I don’t know, I just like to keep my private life private,” Kendall Jenner explained to Entertainment Tonight of her decision to keep her dating life to herself.

“I try my best, but at the same time, I try not to let being out with someone affect my everyday life. Like, if I want to go out and grab a smoothie with a friend who’s a male, I’m not gonna let the paparazzi stop me from doing that and living my life and just being a normal person.”

“I try to keep things as private as I can, but when it comes to a point, it’s just not a big deal,” she added.

Although Kendall Jenner has been quite active on Instagram in recent weeks, she has chosen to steer clear of any dating-related posts. Instead, her recent updates include her friends and photos of her modeling accomplishments.

To see more of Kendall Jenner and her family, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, which premieres next month on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]