Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy: Tyler Hill Addresses Rumor, ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Slammed

Kailyn Lowry has finally confirmed her third pregnancy after weeks of speculation, but fans have yet to know who her baby daddy really is. Rumors are rife that it could either be Tyler Hill and new Teen Mom 2 producer J.C. Cueva. And now, the former has finally addressed the rumors that he could be the father of Kailyn’s new baby.

Tyler Hill was allegedly the guy that Kailyn cheated on ex-husband Javi Marroquin with while he was overseas for his deployment, The Hollywood Gossip reported. Marroquin is aware of Hill’s presence in Kailyn’s life but he never explicitly confirmed that his ex-wife had an affair.

After Kailyn Lowry confirmed her pregnancy exclusively to The Ashley, Hill’s name got caught up in the baby daddy rumors. However, he has already cleared up that he is not Lowry’s third baby daddy when one Reddit user dared to ask him via text, InTouch Weekly reported.

A Redditor had asked Hill to confirm the baby daddy rumors, and he responded thanking the person for the “heads up.” The person pressed on to ask Hill if he is Kailyn’s “secret bae,” which he denied, adding that he is not interested in her that way because she is not his type.

That leaves Cueva as the baby daddy prospect, but the producer told MTV News in December 2016 that he has a good relationship with the 24-year-old mother of two and they respect each other. There have been rumors that Kailyn is romantically involved with Cueva, but she has repeatedly denied them on Twitter. Still, fans are not convinced because Lowry had already lied about her third pregnancy, and they think she might be lying about Cueva, too.

Kailyn is not ready to reveal her baby daddy yet, but she insisted that the pregnancy didn’t come as a surprise to her, she told The Ashley. She was prepared for it and was even hoping to conceive after she was told she may not be able to because of her age.

“I wasn’t shocked when I found out I was pregnant. I was scared more than anything. For the first 12 weeks I checked for blood every time I went to the bathroom. I was scared to announce the pregnancy, and lose the baby.”

Lowry was not only prepared for the growing bump but also for the negative reactions from people. Following her pregnancy announcement, Kailyn received backlash from the online community. She has been called “trashy” and was even compared to her Teen Mom 2 co-star Jenelle Evans.

People may criticize Kailyn but that does not matter because the important thing is her baby, and she is excited about his or her arrival. She does not plan on revealing to everyone the gender of her third baby until he or she comes out.

“People are going to talk about me no matter what I do. So I’m going to continue my life with people who really know and support me.”

Lowry first got pregnant with Isaac at the age of 16 with Jo Rivera as her baby daddy. Soon after welcoming Isaac into this world, the couple broke up. She had dated Jordan Wenner for a brief period before meeting Javi on Teen Mom 2 Season 4.

In 2012, after just a few months of dating, Lowry and Javi got married. After over a year, she gave birth to Lincoln. In May 2016, Lowry confirmed that she and Javi have separated ways, ending their three-year marriage.

Fans are eager to know more about Kailyn’s third pregnancy. She assured that she will provide more details about it on her blog soon. She also said that her baby bump should be included in future episodes of Teen Mom 2.

[Featured Image by Valerie Macon/Getty Images]