Brad Pitt Is Not Living In A ‘Sober House’ Amid Kate Hudson Rumors [Debunked]

Brad Pitt is not currently living in a sober house, despite what a new rumor has suggested.

Following months of reports suggesting that the 53-year-old actor has been involved in a secret romance with Kate Hudson after his split with Angelina Jolie last September, a rumor surfaced about his living situation, claiming Brad Pitt is focused on his sobriety as his divorce and custody battle continued to play out.

“[Brad Pitt] In Hideout To Dry Out!” reads a recent headline shared by The National Enquirer.

According to the report, which was confirmed as false by Gossip Cop on February 23, Brad Pitt was said to be living at a “secret beach retreat to kick booze and pot with [a] support group of pals… Brad Pitt has settled into a secret ‘sober house’ — where he’s battling his bad-boy addictions to drugs and booze with the help of a handpicked posse!”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie parted ways in September after Jolie filed for divorce and requested she be granted with full physical custody of their six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8. At the time, a source told TMZ that the 41-year-old actress was concerned about her estranged husband‘s alleged use of alcohol and marijuana.

Although Brad Pitt does spend time at an “ultra-private California retreat,” the home that The National Enquirer labeled as a “sober house” is actually a residence owned by the actor in Santa Barbara. As fans may recall, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie owned numerous homes during their marriage, including places in France, New Orleans, New York City and Los Feliz.

“It’s been a huge lifestyle change, but [Brad Pitt]’s snuffed out the weed for good. He’s swapped joints for juicing, and beers for bike rides with buddies. He’s left the sins of the city behind for fresh sea air and a new start!” the false report continued. “His friends are keeping an eye on him and making sure he doesn’t get bored or lonely.”

It’s all part of a plan to “make things as painless as possible for him while he tries to say on the path to sobriety,” the incorrect insider added.

In response to the report, a spokesperson for Brad Pitt spoke to Gossip Cop and labeled The National Enquirer‘s story as “complete and total nonsense.”

In other Brad Pitt news, the father of six has recently been linked to actress Kate Hudson. While the two have not been spotted together in the months since Pitt split from his soon-to-be ex-wife, rumors have continued to circulate since November in regard to the possible relationship between them.

In one recent report, shared by Star magazine, the publication falsely claimed that Kate Hudson had met Brad Pitt’s kids during a visit to the beach. Although the publication posted photos of Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson side-by-side in Malibu on their cover, the photos were actually taken at different times and Hudson never spent time with Pitt and Jolie’s kids.

“I heard they were laughing and running around chasing a Frisbee along the shore, and [Brad Pitt] was wearing aviator shades and khakis, while Kate wore short shorts that showed off her tan legs,” an alleged insider suggested.

The magazine even went on to suggest that Angelina Jolie had gotten wind of the relationship — and was completely “livid” that Brad Pitt would have introduced his alleged new girlfriend to their children.

Shortly after the Star magazine report was shared, an insider close to Brad Pitt spoke to Gossip Cop and confirmed that he and Kate Hudson had not seen one another in years. So, when it comes to a romance, there is absolutely nothing going on between the two of them.

