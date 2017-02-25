‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Nick Viall Dumps Corinne Olympios, Picks Andi Dorfman?

Beware of The Bachelor spoilers we have this time. Does Nick Viall dump Corinne Olympios and pick Andi Dorfman? If you watch the recent promo of the Monday episode, you’re definitely shocked to hear Nick’s confession to his old flame. The two sit together alone in a room and talk about their past. If you wonder why Andi shows up on The Bachelor after everything happened to them in 2014, the recent promo surely gives more hints about the mystery behind her arrival on the show.

As Nick Viall and Andi Dorfman face each other again, there is no way they could ignore the history they had before. In fact, it’s all they talk about. The sneak peek shows what they discuss in that room. The 36-year-old bachelor has been heartbroken twice. And, the one who broke his heart in The Bachelorette three years back was sitting in front of him. As Andi knocks her way in, Nick remembers the last time she did so was painful for him. He wonders what she is doing on the show. He asks the same question to Andi, who does not have a clear answer yet. As Corinne Olympios, Rachel Lindsay, Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi are waiting for the Rose Ceremony in New York, the arrival of Andi Dorfman is likely to make a difference in Nick’s decision making.

Does Nick Viall dump Corinne in the Rose Ceremony and take the other three to Lapland, Finland? Who does Nick pick in the finale? These questions are tough to answer at the moment. But, the sneak peek of the February 27 episode might have given out The Bachelor spoilers. It all started with Nick asking Andi why she was in the show. He also said that he could identify more with Andi as he was under the same kind of pressure. Andi was under the same kind of pressure when she had to choose between Nick Viall and Josh Murray. Nick kept remembering Andi chose Josh over him that day.

But, Andi was in a different mood. She was apparently in a mood to settle scores from good old times. She referred to the most controversial moment between the two in The Bachelorette. In the “After the Final Rose” episode, Nick asked her something that apparently revealed a deep secret. “If you weren’t in love with me, I’m just not sure why you made love with me,” Nick asked as he disclosed that the two had sex together. Andi Dorfman was embarrassed, to say the least. Now, she asked Nick if he ever regretted asking her that question. Nick does not seem to know how to answer the question, according to Us Weekly. Apparently, he did not want to answer that question. “Super weird, right? Last time you knocked on my door, surprisingly, you broke up with me,” he hit back.

“You dumped me on national television.”

Dorfman revealed the reason behind her appearance on the show. “I really just want to see where you’re at — what you’re thinking, how’s it going,” she asked. Nick says it’s great. At the same time, he admits it’s tough. What he reveals next actually leaves viewers wondering what is going on in his mind. When Andi tells him he is going to dump 29 girls, Nick Viall is quick to respond that he might not dump 29 girls and choose one. He says that he might just end up dumping all 30 ladies in the show. All of a sudden, he reveals that he may not be in love with any of the remaining ladies. His last statement in the sneak peek reveals that he might dump Corinne Olympios, Rachel Lindsay, Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi.

Now, this comes as a surprise. One may wonder if Andi’s appearance made a difference. After all, Nick must be having some feelings left for his old flame. Does the promo give out spoilers for the next episode of The Bachelor? Does Nick Viall pick Andi Dorfman and start a relation with her fresh? Josh Murray recently told Entertainment Weekly that Nick Viall and Andi Dorfman should have ended up together.

“I think they’re perfect for each other, to be honest.”

Are Nick Viall and Andi Dorfman going to listen to what Josh apparently suggests them to do? The next episode of The Bachelor may give many more clues about that. Watch it on ABC Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

