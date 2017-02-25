Does Kourtney Kardashian Have A New Boyfriend After Splitting From Scott Disick?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reportedly went their separate ways at the end of last month after weeks of rumors claiming they were back on, but does the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star already have a new man in her life?

While the 37-year-old reality star and mother of three has been infamously private about her love life in the year and a half since she split from Scott Disick, she has been spotted with Justin Bieber numerous times recently and a new report claims they have a genuine connection.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] and Justin [Bieber] have been in constant communication for the past couple of weeks. He’s been like a rock for Kourtney, always calling, texting, checking in on her. They started out as just friends with benefits, but Kourtney is now starting to develop real feelings for him,” a source told Hollywood Life on February 24.

According to the report, Kourtney Kardashian’s sisters, who include Kim and Khloe Kardashian as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are concerned that she is getting in “too deep” with the much younger Justin Bieber, 22, who has been known to jump from woman to woman in recent years. However, according to Kardashian, Bieber has been nothing but an amazing friend.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were spotted last month at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, California, and in the weeks that have followed, they have been seen together a couple more times. Most recently, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were spotted attending a church on Wednesday, February 22.

“[Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber] really connect on a soul level. They get each other and in addition to having explosive chemistry, they can talk for hours on end. Plus he makes her laugh and he makes her feel sexy and desired,” the source noted.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber began spending time together in late 2015 after the reality star’s split from Scott Disick, the father of her three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, and by April, sources were claiming that the rumored couple had been hooking up for months. According to a People magazine report at the time, Kardashian and Bieber were spending one-on-one time in Los Angeles and attempting to keep their alleged romance on the down-low.

As for Kourtney Kardashian’s reportedly up and down relationship with Scott Disick, it may finally be over for good.

“She’s telling everyone that she is finally done with Scott, for good, and she’s vowing that won’t take him back again,” a source told Hollywood Life days ago. “Kourtney’s just sick of his non-stop bullsh*t, womanizing and partying and feels she’s ready to finally turn her back on him once and for all.”

“It’s taken [Kourtney Kardashian] ages to get to this stage, but it seems she is finally, genuinely over Scott,” the insider added. “She’s determined to keep a good relationship with him, and she says he will always be a part of the family — as well as the father of their kids obviously, but Kourtney’s done with obsessing over what he’s doing with who, and dreaming about getting him back.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick spent tons of time together at the end of last year and even enjoyed two vacations together, one in Mexico and one in Aspen, but despite their seemingly cozy few months, they no longer appear to be on good terms. Instead, they’ve been keeping their distance as Disick continues to be spotted with other women.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and their family, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, which premieres on the E! Network next month.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]