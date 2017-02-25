Now Pamela Anderson Wants To Be ‘First Lady’ To WikiLeaks Julian Assange

Pamela Anderson is a former Baywatch babe and animal rights activist, who has two sons with Motley Crue wild man Tommy Lee. Julian Assange is the Australian computer hacker, who founded WikiLeaks and arguably influenced the last U.S. election in favor of Donald Trump. Assange has been holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for more than five years, whilst Pamela Anderson now travels the globe campaigning for multiple causes, including animal rights and the legalization of cannabis. In 2017, Pamela Anderson and Julian Assange’s lives could not be more different, but of course, it is often said that opposites attract.

In 2014, Anderson revealed that she had been the victim of sexual abuse as a child. Anderson said that she was sexually assaulted by a female babysitter when she was just 6-years-old. That abuse continued for four years. Anderson was then raped when she was 12-years old, and gang-raped by a boyfriend and six of his friends when she was just 14-years-old. Assange is, of course, holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden where he is accused of sexual assault. Given their respective history, Anderson and Assange make strange bedfellows.

Yet, it seems that Assange and Pamela Anderson are now very close. Anderson has visited Assange in the Ecuadorian Embassy on at least six occasions over the past couple of months. It is clear that Anderson now totally believes that Assange is innocent of the crimes he accused of. The Independent reports that Anderson now says that Assange has inspired her to campaign on behalf of men who have been wrongly accused of rape and sexual assault. Anderson clearly supports Assange’s assertion that he has not committed any offense.

“When you read the actual [Assange] case, and you read everything about it, there’s no crime that’s been committed.”

Of course, Julian Assange has always asserted his innocence. Assange strongly believes that if he is extradited to Sweden, he will be renditioned to the U.S. by the CIA to face charges related to his activity on the whistle-blowing site WikiLeaks.

So, Is Pamela Anderson Now In A Relationship With Julian Assange?

Through, the early part of 2017, Pamela Anderson has visited Julian Assange, sparking rumors that they are a couple. Until now, Anderson and Assange have remained silent about the nature of their relationship, but that seems to have changed this week. E! Online reports that Anderson and Assange were interviewed on Australian radio’s “Kyle and Jackie Show.”

Anderson gave more than a hint that she and Assange were a couple and revealed that she thought that Julian would make a great world leader. Pamela even said that she would like to be Assange’s “First Lady.”

“I’ve spent more time talking to Julian than all of my ex-husband combined! It was never the intention to become romantic…it was just to join forces to do something important.” “Things happen, for sure, he’s wonderful…I always thought I’d make a good First Lady. If I had to pick a world leader to stand beside it’d be Julian Assange. Wouldn’t that be great?”

What is clear is that Assange and Anderson now form a mutual admiration society. Assange says that Anderson is an “impressive figure” who is helping to bring attention to his situation.

“She’s an attractive person with an attractive personality and whip smart. She’s no idiot at all, she psychologically very savvy.”

Assange’s situation is a very odd one. The United Nations have declared on two occasions that Assange is “illegally detained” in the Ecuadorian Embassy. The woman who Assange is accused of sexually assaulting has denied that she has asked the Swedish authorities to bring charges, and yet the UK, Swedish and U.S. governments continue to indicate that Assange will be arrested if he leaves the embassy.

