Pregnant ‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Talks Weight Loss, Shares Sonogram Photo

Kailyn Lowry is expecting her third child and although she is only “half-way” through her pregnancy, the Teen Mom 2 star is already thinking about her post-baby weight loss.

Just one day after revealing she is pregnant, Kailyn Lowry took to Instagram, where she posted a photo of herself wearing a waist trainer and spoke about her upcoming weight loss.

“My snap back is gonna be so strong! I’ll be #WaistTraining w/ @Colombianwaist after I have this baby!” she wrote to her many fans and followers. “This is the only waist trainer that gives me the extra support I need to enhance my body! Wearing it for only 6-8 hours a day has given me remarkable results!”

Kailyn Lowry announced her pregnancy on Thursday, February 23, after weeks of rumors regarding her alleged baby bump.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:14pm PST

In a blog post to fans, Kailyn Lowry confirmed she was expecting but didn’t mention the child’s father at all. Instead, she revealed that she was excited about the pregnancy — and that she had waited to reveal the news to her fans in an effort to delay the possible backlash and paparazzi attention.

While Kailyn Lowry didn’t name her child’s father, she did speak of her older children’s fathers, Jo Rivera, the father of 7-year-old Isaac, and Javi Marroquin, her ex-husband and the father of her 3-year-old son, Lincoln. Speaking to fans, Lowry revealed that she and Rivera are on good terms and said that she made him aware of her pregnancy before her public announcement. As for her relationship with Marroquin, Kailyn Lowry and her former husband do not appear to be on good terms, and he was not aware she was expecting before she revealed her baby news this week.

Also on Instagram, Kailyn Lowry recently shared a sonogram of her baby, and along with the photo, she wrote, “Thanks for all the support and love on my blog post and for all your comments!!”

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:24pm PST

While Kailyn Lowry claims to have gotten support and love on her blog, that doesn’t appear to be the case on Twitter and Instagram. In addition to several fans on Twitter labeling Kailyn Lowry as “Jenelle Evans 2.0,” who also has three children by three different men, many shared mean messages to the reality star in the comments section of her sonogram photo.

“Dang @kaillowry… is the ink on your divorce papers even dry yet?!” one person asked.

Other comments include the two seen below.

“How are you going to tell your husband you don’t want anymore kids and then turn around and get pregnant by some dude who isn’t your husband? I used to have a lot of respect for you but not anymore.” “I just consider nasty that you move on quick from your soon to be husband. Ever heard of protection?!? A baby is a baby but still… and you bring dude around, yelling in front of the boys with Javi!, it shows how you really are as a woman. Within months you get pregnant? Thats just disgusting.”

Since her pregnancy announcement was made days ago, Kailyn Lowry has been targeted with many mean messages and accusations of using her pregnancy to stay relevant. Some even dissed the mother of two for using her pregnancy to promote her waist trainer and different products for her baby, including a blanket.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, be sure to tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]