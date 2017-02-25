Samsung Note 8 Release Date And Rumors: 3 Features That Can Kill The Competition

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is still months away from its official release, but numerous leaks and rumors have already begun emerging about the device. With the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ set for an announcement soon, numerous Samsung fans are looking to the Note 8 and what it could do to repair the brand’s damaged reputation that resulted from 2016’s Note 7 fiasco.

Rumored for an August 2017 release, the Galaxy Note 8 might very well be Samsung’s most powerful phone to date, and it has every potential to reign supreme in the mobile market this year, according to a PC Advisor report. For this to happen, however, Samsung has to ensure that the Galaxy Note 8 would be a device that would encourage both new and returning customers alike. After all, numerous rivals such as the iPhone 8 and the LG V30 are set to meet the flagship phablet head-on. With this in mind, here are three features that the Note 8 must have in order to be the best smartphone of 2017.

Generous Storage

It is no secret that the Galaxy Note 8 is a device that features some of the most formidable internals ever seen on a mobile device, such as a Snapdragon 835 SoC, a 6.4-inch 4K screen and a revamped S-Pen with speakers, according to an iDigitalTimes report. These impressive features, however, would be pulled down if the device does not have ample memory. This happened with the Galaxy Note 5, which only had 32GB and 64GB of storage.

With the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung must aim to impress. Thus, the Note 8 must have at least 6GB of RAM and around 128GB of internal storage to be properly competitive. Considering that midrange devices such as the Nokia 6 already feature a 4GB RAM/64GB storage combination, it would be inexcusable for Samsung’s flagship phablet to cheap out on its storage and memory. This, of course, brings up the next must-have feature of the device.

Practical Ports and Slots

One thing that Samsung could not afford to do with the Galaxy Note 8 is to release it with few ports and slots. While Samsung’s most prominent rival, Apple, has done away with the 3.5mm headphone jack, there is simply no reason for Samsung to do the same for the Note 8. After all, the flagship phablet has always been touted as a productivity machine. Thus, the absence of a 3.5mm jack should be out of the question.

A microSD card slot is also a must-have if Samsung wants to make sure that its device would be a dominant force in the smartphone market. The Galaxy Note series became iconic due to its productivity capabilities. Thus, Samsung must not remove the Note 8 users’ option to expand the device’s storage. Even if the Note 8 does get released with 128GB of internal memory, a slot that can support up to a 256GB microSD card would be a welcome addition.

A Reasonable Price

Among the discussed features, this is most likely the one that consumers would most agree to. The Galaxy Note 8 is a device that is designed to attract both new and disenchanted consumers back to the brand. After all, with the Note 7 disaster, the South Korean tech giant must prove to the market that its flagship phablet is a solid buy.

With this in mind, Samsung must ensure that the Note 8, the device that addresses the smartphone maker’s failures last year, would be attainable by the majority of the smartphone market. This could be done, of course, by making sure that the Note 8 remains competitive in terms of price. After all, the advent of powerful but affordable devices such as the OnePlus 3T is proof that Samsung must up its game in ensuring that its devices are worth every penny.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 would most likely be one of the most formidable smartphones that would be released in 2017. With powerful internals and a reasonable asking price, the Galaxy Note 8 is a device that could easily dominate the smartphone market this year.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]