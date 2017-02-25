Perrie Edwards Beats Ex Zayn Malik At BRIT Awards, New Boyfriend By Her Side

Perrie Edwards had a huge win over her ex-boyfriend, former One Direction member Zayn Malik at the BRIT Awards this week, according to the Daily Mail.

Edwards and the other members of Little Mix were thrilled to win their first ever BRIT Award, but that was just the start. Not only did the group win the award for their song “Shout Out To My Ex,” which was inspired by Malik’s high-profile breakup with Perrie Edwards, but they beat out the infamous ex who was nominated for his single “Pillowtalk” in the same category.

Perrie Edwards truly have the last laugh after her emotional breakup, as she arrived arm in arm with her new boyfriend, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The pair later shared a romantic photo on Instagram with the caption “What a night!”

What a night! ❤️ A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️???? (@perrieedwards) on Feb 23, 2017 at 4:00pm PST

Perrie Edwards and the other members of Little Mix certainly created quite a stir when they released their Glory Days album because the album featured a song that indirectly taunted Zayn Malik for breaking up with Perrie Edwards. Titled as “Shout Out To My Ex,” Little Mix’s song soon became a hit, despite – or perhaps because of – the fact that it became embroiled in controversy when the band members changed the caustic lyrics of its original version.

According to Celebs Now, the song became popular because its original lyrics indirectly pointed to Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s love affair that began soon after the former One Direction band member split with Perrie Edwards.

“Heard he been f***ing some model chick / Yeah that sh*t hurt I’ll admit / But f*** that boy I’m over it. Heard he in love with some other chick.”

Perrie Edwards and the “Pillowtalk” singer were in a romantic relationship for about four years before they decided to get engaged. However, the couple’s engagement ended in 2015 after Malik decided to part ways.

Did this actually happen? Did we actually win a Brit? I'm still in shock! My heart is full ❤️ A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️???? (@perrieedwards) on Feb 24, 2017 at 8:06am PST

The Little Mix singer has admitted that she was completely devastated by the breakup and that she was almost homeless when she moved out of his London residence. Perrie Edwards revealed that the tumultuous times greatly affected her, even though she considers herself to be an emotionally strong person.

In Little Mix’s book Our World, Edwards revealed that she was more hurt by the fact that Zayn Malik ended their four-year romance and two-year engagement by a curt text message, than by the fact of the breakup itself. Neither of the former lovers has revealed the reasons behind their breakup and, according to the Daily Mail, Perrie Edwards has remarked that she would never reveal the details about her failed romance.

“Obviously I didn’t say too much about it, I briefly mentioned it. I wasn’t going to not mention it… You’re in control at the end of the day and I briefly mentioned it, kind of said what happened but I would never get into detail because it is personal.”

Him. A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️???? (@perrieedwards) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:31am PST

Edwards’s fans are well aware of the emotional turmoil that the singer went through after the breakup, and they are willing to support her in every possible way. At a concert in late 2016, a Little Mix fan expressed his empathy towards Perrie Edwards by yelling “Zayn Malik is a b*tch!” while Little Mix performed “Shout Out To My Ex” at the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball in London’s O2 arena. Edwards and her other band members were clearly amused by the fan’s solidarity, as they couldn’t help but giggle in response.

Even though Perrie Edwards was down in the dumps after her split with Zayn Malik, the singer has found her own ways to deal with her feelings and work through her emotional pain, having earlier suggested that getting a new haircut and indulging in fatty foods prove to be effective measures for coping with heartbreak.

Chop chop CHOP ✂️ A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️???? (@perrieedwards) on Feb 3, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

However, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, two other members of Little Mix, do not share Perrie’s views, as they both believe in hitting the gym and exercising to cope up with their breakups. Like most people, all four Little Mix band members have experienced romantic breakups in their lives, and each one has admitted that one of the best ways to work through their pain has been to rely on their friends and fellow band members. According to The Sun, Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwal revealed that each of the band member’s attitudes has enabled them to come out stronger after romantic breakups.

“I feel like whenever one of us splits from someone, we always have a post break-up glow going on.”

It appears as if Perrie Edwards did an excellent job of putting her life back together following her devastating breakup, and her big win at this week’s BRIT Awards with her handsome boyfriend by her side giving her the last laugh.

[Featured Image by KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]