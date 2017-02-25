Gwen Stefani Wants Baby With Blake Shelton Now, Used To Have No Clue Who He Was

Gwen Stefani didn’t even know that Blake Shelton existed before she joined The Voice, but now she reportedly wants to have his baby.

Gwen Stefani is 47-years-old, and she allegedly wants to conceive naturally. She’s running out of time for this to be a possibility (if it isn’t already too late), so she and Blake Shelton, 40, have reportedly moved having a baby together to the top of their list of priorities. In other words, that rumored wedding may have to wait until after Gwen gives birth. The couple’s goal is to have a baby before the end of the year.

“That’s their main focus right now,” an insider told Life & Style of Gwen and Blake’s desire to start a family together.

“She’s determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

Gwen Stefani has allegedly been undergoing in vitro fertilization treatments for months, but she recently decided that she was getting tired of needles, tests, and doctor visits.

“Physically and emotionally, it was just a lot for her,” the insider revealed. “So she’s trying to get pregnant naturally for the time being.”

If Gwen and Blake can’t have a biological baby together, Gwen is open to adopting. She and Blake would likely adopt a baby or toddler, and they reportedly want a little girl. Their daughter would have three older brothers to watch out for her: Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8 and Apollo, 2.

Blake Shelton doesn’t have any biological offspring of his own, but he recently told the Tennessean that he feels like a proud papa after starring on 11 seasons of The Voice.

“I can’t imagine being at home one night and turning on The Voice and seeing somebody else there and not me,” Shelton said. “It really does feel like my baby now. When that show goes live, Adam and (host) Carson (Daly) and me steer that ship. It matters to us.”

Blake had already done six seasons of The Voice when Gwen Stefani joined the coaching panel in 2014, but she recently admitted that she had no idea who the country star was before she signed on for the show. As the International Business Times reports, Gwen made this shocking confession during her February 21 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“I didn’t even know Blake Shelton existed in the world,” Stefani said.

However, it’s now clear that Blake is the center of the “Misery” singer’s world. During a recent interview with People, Gwen Stefani told fellow coach Adam Levine that she’s jealous of the long bromance he and Blake have enjoyed.

“I’ve had the longest love affair with Blake out of everyone,” Levine reminded Stefani.

“God, I wish I was you,” Stefani responded. “I made my best friend. I found my best friend!”

Gwen Stefani now describes herself as “the biggest Blake Shelton fan,” and she says that she has learned all of her cowboy beau’s country tunes. To be fair to Gwen and her former obliviousness about Blake, her boyfriend wasn’t exactly knowledgeable about No Doubt or Gwen’s solo career before they started dating. As E! News reports, he was surprised to learn that Gwen sings “Hey Baby” because he always thought it was a TLC song.

“Of course I knew all those songs,” Blake said of his girlfriend’s music catalog. “I just didn’t know it was No Doubt that sang them.”

Speaking of TLC, they’re not a group that country music fans would ever expect Blake to cover, but he recently did just that. As Rolling Stone reports, he joined the other Voice coaches to perform an acoustic version of TLC’s 1994 hit, “Waterfalls.”

Fans of The Voice better enjoy seeing their favorite foursome working together while they can because the coaches are all about to turn on each other. Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Alicia Keys might be the best of friends, but they’ll do everything they can to take each other down when The Voice returns to NBC on February 27.

