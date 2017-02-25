‘Pokemon GO’ News: Insane PokeStop Chances, Gen 2 Region Exclusives And More

Pokemon GO is experiencing a resurgence in interest among the mobile gaming community. After the highly-anticipated rollout of Gen 2 monsters, the popular augmented reality mobile game has become even more prolific than before. As the initial excitement settles down, however, a number of new findings from the game’s most dedicated fans have shown that once again, the biggest update in Pokemon GO comes with a number of strings attached.

Among the most interesting additions to Pokemon GO are evolution items, which are utilized in the game in order to foster the evolution of numerous creatures. Evolution items were officially rolled out in the recent Generation 2 update, and this has managed to get numerous players of the game very excited. After all, evolution items would enable gamers to evolve some of their Gen 1 creatures, such as Onix and Scyther, to their most powerful and arguably cooler Gen 2 counterparts.

Inasmuch as evolution items are a godsend in Pokemon GO, however, the extremely pertinent items are extremely rare. In fact, according to a Forbes report, only about one in every 1,000 PokeStop drops would actually include the rare item. This means that players would need to spin PokeStops hundreds of times before actually getting a much-needed evolution item. This, however, is not all.

There are a number of evolution items that are currently available in the game: Dragon Scale, which is needed for Kingdra, Up-grade for Porygon2, King’s Rock for Politoed and Slowking, Sunstone for Sunflora and Bellossom and Metal Coat for Scizor and Steelix. Since players could not choose among the five items, there is a pretty good chance that after 300 spins or so, gamers would receive an evolution item that is nowhere near what they really need.

With this in mind, it appears that Niantic has made Pokemon GO rather unfair for its players. Considering the rarity of evolution items, giving players such a slim chance, coupled with an inability to choose what item to receive, feels a little bit too much. Unsurprisingly, numerous players have brought up the issue with Niantic, and thus, it would not be surprising if the developer does change its evolution item algorithm in the near future.

Apart from evolution items, the Pokemon GO Gen 2 update also played host to the addition of a couple of new region-exclusive creatures. Currently, Heracross and Corsola have joined the ranks of Tauros, Mr. Mime, Farfetch’d and Kangaskhan as monsters that could only be acquired in specific regions. A BGR report stated that initial player reports point to Heracross being available in Central America, South America, and parts of Texas and Florida.

What is most interesting, however, is Corsola, which was reported to have been seen in numerous countries. From what could be determined so far, the elusive Gen 2 Pokemon is exclusive to nations between 31N and 26S latitudes, which include countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, and India. Of course, there is a chance that the creature really is set to be made available for only one region, but it is undeniable that its current spawn areas, which span a good number of nations, are undoubtedly interesting.

Pokemon GO has entered 2017 on a very high note. With the Gen 2 rollout practically complete, only the legendary creatures of Generations 1 and 2 are left. If any, Niantic has already managed to rekindle the gaming public’s interest in the augmented reality title. Thus, all the developer really needs to do is ensure that the updates keep rolling in. This way, fresh content is always added to the game, giving avid and casual players enough incentives to keep playing. For now, however, Pokemon GO players are still on the lookout for the 80-plus creatures that have recently been added to the game. That, at least for now, appears to be enough.

[Featured Image by Niantic]