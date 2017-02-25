Piers Morgan Criticizes Cruz Beckham’s Charity Single, Says Beckhams Are ‘Pimps’

Piers Morgan says David and Victoria Beckham are “pimping out” their son Cruz, according to the Mirror. The controversial British TV personality is definitely not a fan of the Beckhams’ parenting skills.

Piers Morgan wrote a column for the Daily Mail, in which he accused the football superstar and his wife of being pimps as their 11-year-old son released his very own single at such a young age.

Eleven-Year-Old Cruz Beckham Is Already Wearing Supreme x Louis Vuitton https://t.co/2haA44fBtW pic.twitter.com/3vGGl9wxis — Defintion Style (@definitionsty1e) February 24, 2017

In the controversial column, Piers Morgan thinks the Beckhams are “deliberately propelling their little boy into superstardom.” The column was penned by the journalist just hours after the boy released his debut single.

Cruz Beckham’s debut single “If Every Day Was Christmas” means that the boy is set to follow in his mom’s footsteps in the pop music industry. But apparently even the fact that proceeds from the single’s sale went to Global’s Make Some Noise charity didn’t stop Piers Morgan from blasting Cruz and his parents.

In his column, Piers Morgan compared Cruz’s first steps in showbiz to having his soul sold to “the Fame Devil.” Moreover, the British journalist apparently doesn’t believe the Beckhams’ son has a bright future in the music industry.

“Cruz Beckham is a cute kid but the only thing he really has going for him are his famous pimps, er, I mean parents. And they just sold his soul to the Fame Devil, along with their own.”

Piers Morgan appears not to be impressed by Cruz’s singing talents, as he wrote in his piece that the only reason the 11-year-old boy managed to release “such a high profile record” was that his parents are David and Victoria Beckham.

“Now, nobody bows to the ruthless, publicity-grabbing skills of that couple more than me.”

But Piers Morgan doesn’t speak for everyone where he criticizes Cruz Beckham musical ability. Cruz’s older brother Brooklyn was asked his opinion on Cruz’s future musical success during an appearance on the red carpet at the last week’s BRIT Awards, and he only had nice things to say about the little brother, according to Digital Spy.

Taking after his parents? Brooklyn Beckham knows how to rock the red carpet! #BRITs pic.twitter.com/qTdTo1HTrR — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 22, 2017

When asked if he thought Cruz could one day appear on the Brit Awards stage himself, Brooklyn agreed that it was a “real possibility.”

Apparently, Piers Morgan even has a problem with the Beckhams making contact with Justin Bieber’s agent Scooter Braun to assist Cruz with his single. But Braun wasn’t just going to sit back and take the criticism, but quickly replied on Twitter.

“[Cruz Beckham] is an 11-year-old who wanted to make a song to help other kids. Once again Piers shows why he is a jacka** and why his show was canceled.”

Not only Piers Morgan is annoyed by how Cruz managed to squeeze himself into showbiz, but also appears to be surprised how David, “not [a] great footballer,” and Victoria, “a very mediocre but entertaining singer,” managed to turn their family into “a global brand worth hundreds of millions of dollars.”

Piers Morgan also complained that the Beckhams are using “one or all of their four children,” 5-year-old Harper, 11-year-old Cruz, 14-year-old Romeo, and 17-year-old Brooklyn, to “enhance Brand Beckham” on a weekly basis. The TV personality describes the Beckhams “cynically exploiting” their kids as their “masterplan.”

“Fair play to them; they’ve sold their souls to the commercial devil so many times they’ll soon have gold horns sprouting from their shoulder blades.”

Piers Morgan also doesn’t think it’s fair that untalented children who have pushy parents are stealing the spotlight from much more talented kids, whom Morgan claims he had seen during his time as a judge on America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent.

5 Times Birthday Boy Cruz Beckham Was the Next Justin Bieber https://t.co/j6AohtoyOb pic.twitter.com/aqUDVoEmy3 — Fashion Terras (@FashionTerras) February 20, 2017

Piers Morgan went on to say that “pimping out” the boy to showbiz is the Beckhams’ “new low.” The broadcaster says it wouldn’t be surprising if Cruz’s debut single became a hit just because his parents are so popular.

Piers Morgan sure knows how to get some extra attention with his controversial statements. The Beckhams haven’t been the only victims of the long-tongued broadcaster, who also blasted Madonna during an episode of Good Morning Britain, according to Perez Hilton.

When showing a clip of Madonna twerking as part of her appearance in Carpool Karaoke on James Corden’s show, Piers Morgan pretended to throw up. Asking if anyone had a bucket, the controversial journalist pretended to throw up into a trash can.

As if it wasn’t enough to blast the 58-year-old pop singer, Piers Morgan also described her twerking as “the single most excruciating thing she has done since the last thing she has done.”

“She’s a walking, talking, train wreck.”

