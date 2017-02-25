Netflix Movies ‘I Don’t Feel At Home…’ & ‘iBoy’ Are Two Home Runs

The best movies on Netflix aren’t just Hollywood blockbusters anymore. As the company’s library of original feature-length films continues to grow, some of the best movies on the site are from Netflix itself. Though the majority of their original films have been considered a disappointment by most critics and audiences, the quality of their movies have increased over the past several months. Where older films like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny was widely-panned, Netflix subscribers have enjoyed more recent titles like Barry and Spectral. Netflix recently added two more movies to their list of originals: iBoy and I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore.

Netflix Movies: iBoy

A teenager (Tom) is in an accident and broken parts of his cell phone become embedded in his brain. When he wakes from his coma he discovers that he now has techie-superpowers.

Yes, the premise is ridiculous. But thanks to the help from solid writing and great casting, the movie works. iBoy stars Bill Milner (X-Men: First Class), Miranda Richardson (Damage), Rory Kinnear (Skyfall), and Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), and they all give convincing performances.

The essence of this film is very unique compared to other teenage sci-fi movies. Dark subject matter like gang rape and gang violence can be found in between stunning visuals. And where movies like The Hunger Games and I Am Number Four features a hero that handles baddies in the traditional sense, by either beating them senseless or simply killing them, Tom takes care of his foes in a futuristic hacker-esque way (for the most part).

Though the entire cast does a great job, Maisie Williams steals the show. She gives a very powerful and convincing portrayal of a young woman dealing with sexual abuse. The Telegraph expounds more on her performance in one of the best movies on Netflix.

“The film’s secret superhero is Maisie Williams as Lucy. Well known to fans of Doctor Who and Game of Thrones, she brings depth, humour and honesty to the role. Unlike so many superhero stories, where a female character is abused or sexually assaulted just to provide a motivation for the male hero, iBoy takes the time to explore Lucy’s emotions in the wake of the attack… Helped by the script’s sharpest dialogue, the moments between her and Tom light up the movie.”

Netflix Movies: I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore

Though the title sounds like it could be the sequel to Netflix’s I Am the Pretty Thing that Lives in the House, it’s not. After being burglarized, Ruth is depressed, jaded, and ready to take matters into her own hands. She teams up with her awkwardly social and martial arts-obsessed neighbor to find the criminals who ripped her off.

This is the latest Netflix original feature and audiences are raving about it. I Don’t Feel at Home took top prize (Grand Jury Prize) at the 2017 Sundance Awards last January, and that accolade is well deserved. Macon Blair (Blue Ruin, Green Room) wrote and directed this picture starring Melanie Lynskey (The Intervention) and Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings).

Transcending any one genre, this dark comedy (with a slight emphasis on the latter) could also be described as a drama or even a horror film. Laugh-out-loud moments are sprinkled evenly throughout the story as tragedies perpetually follow one another. This film is a brilliant crescendo building to a climax that definitely pays off. I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore is undoubtedly one of the best movies on Netflix.

OTHER NETFLIX ARTICLES FROM THE INQUISITR

The Best Movies On Netflix That Are Laugh-Out-Loud Hilarious (February 2017)

Best Movies On Netflix: ‘David Brent’ Is Awkwardly Hilarious

The Five Scariest Movies On Netflix For February 2017

The 20 Best Netflix Movies Arriving In March 2017

[Featured Image by Netflix]