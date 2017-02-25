Apple AirPods For iPhone 7 Are Still Hard To Find

Apple’s AirPods are considered the first true wireless earbuds that offer a combination of good sound quality, decent battery life, and wireless convenience. Rolling Stone described the AirPods as “pretty f***ing cool.”

“And while $159 is still a pretty penny to spend on far less than audiophile-grade headphones, it’s a bargain for the experience of walking around, totally wire-free, with a personal soundtrack pumped directly into your brain. In a nutshell: pretty fu***cool.”

The review adds that connecting these buds is far easier than connecting other Bluetooth products. Forbes also likes the AirPods and says they are made of pure magic.

“That’s right folks, these Bluetooth wireless headphones require no button pushing or connection with the physical world. They are simply magical. Many wizards worked tirelessly on either the optical sensor and motion accelerometer technology or the marketing campaign. The lines are blurred. Magic does that.”

The article adds that the five hours of battery life are actually quite impressive considering how small the buds, which come with a charging case, are. However, if you want to walk or drive over to the Apple Store or Best Buy to get the AirPods, you will likely be out of luck as they are almost impossible to find. BGR has the news.

“At this point it seems like Apple’s AirPods might never be in stock regularly at Apple stores. The company’s truly wireless earbuds were first released all the way back in December, and yet they’re still impossible to buy unless you’re willing to basically stalk your nearest Apple store location and snag a pair the moment they’re made available,” says columnist Maren Estrada.

Twitter is full of people who are trying to find the AirPods.

@SamGolbach I can't find any AirPods at any store. Are they on back order or something?? — RΛUl (@raulg127) February 23, 2017

is unbelievable that @Apple can't keep Airpods in stock, i'm not sure if that's a good or bad thing. — young???????? (@avaryfields) February 21, 2017

Meanwhile, two weeks ago, Apple put out an AirPods alternative — the BeatsX wireless earbuds. The buds are wired together but still connect to the iPhone wirelessly using Apple’s advanced W1 chip. Time noted that the BeatsX are easy to set up, comfortable, and good at muffling outside noise. However, they didn’t like the fact that the BeatsX don’t always stay in your ears during heavy exercise. The reviewer also didn’t like the fact that the power button is hard to find.

CNET gave the BeatsX four stars.

“The BeatsX is a comfortable, lightweight, water-resistant, neckband-style Bluetooth headphone with a secure in-ear fit and good sound quality. It pairs instantly with Apple devices, rolls up to fit in an included carrying case, and charges quickly via Lightning, not MicroUSB.”

However, CNET didn’t like the awkward push on treble and the extra long cord that could easily get tangled up. Unlike the AirPods, the BeatsX are pretty easy to find at the Apple Store and other locations such as Best Buy.

When it was announced that Apple would be leaving off the headphone jack on the iPhone 7 (and 7 Plus), plenty of people were upset. After all, the standard headphone jack has been an audio staple for several decades. However, there have been plenty of wireless headphones and earbuds that have been released for the iPhone 7 over the past four months. Thanks to Apple, it looks like the headphone jack is about to become a memory from the past.

[Featured Image by Daryl Deino]