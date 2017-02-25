Amber Rose Ace Of Diamonds Receipts Not Quite Valid Yet: Will Lawsuit Hurt Her?

Amber Rose’s Ace of Diamonds receipts are not quite valid yet, and her revelation that she “bought” the club has already put her in a whole lot of legal trouble, multiple media reports say.

Recently, as E! News reports, Amber Rose revealed that she had purchased the popular L.A strip club while accepting The Vanguard Award at the All Def Movie Awards.

“I was a dancer, I was an exotic dancer, I was stripper for a very long time. Best time of my life, by the way. I had the time of my life,” she said. “But do y’all know Ace of Diamonds? Well, I bought it. So this is to every girl out there, every stripper, ya’ll can one day be on stage with Russell Simmons, receiving an award.”

But as TMZ reports, Amber created a corporation called Ace of Diamonds and filed the paperwork to register a trademark of that name along with the abbreviation “AOD.” Based on the documents filed, the trademark will be for “entertainment services in the nature of live dance performances” and “gentlemen’s clubs featuring exotic dancing.”

Amber Rose sued by strip club for lying https://t.co/1cMmwLPDoi pic.twitter.com/afCdMrog17 — Vivian Gist (@viviangist) February 25, 2017

According to TMZ, the trademark has not been approved as yet, however. But it’s clear that Amber Rose is confident it will be, hence her big revelation at the awards show.

But bragging about buying the strip club landed her in some legal hot water. As The New York Daily News reports, the leasing owners of the factory where the Ace of Diamonds operates is suing her for $1 million and claiming that her statement about buying the club is “unequivocally false.”

According to The New York Daily News, the primary reason for filing the lawsuit is related to a decision to move the location of the club. This is based on statements made by Jason Robinson, creator of the Ace of Diamonds brand. The slander claim in the lawsuit stems from Amber’s revelations about purchasing the club.

As TMZ notes, Amber Rose’s trademark registration may just be more difficult than she expects. The current Ace Of Diamonds brand has been in operation for years now, which carries legal legitimacy. But, according to TMZ, Rose doesn’t seem dissuaded in the least. She reportedly told the tabloid news site that she plans to open in a new building in just over a month.

Trademark notwithstanding, it’s clear that Ace of Diamonds and Amber Rose have a special relationship.

Last year, as The New York Daily News notes, Rose and Wiz Khalifa celebrated their divorce at that particular strip club. Robinson, the founder of the club and creator of the brand also recently called Amber part of the Ace of Diamonds “family” in an interview.

“Amber is a part of the team and all future plans regarding Ace of Diamonds as co-partner,” Robinson said.

Robinson added that Amber is a great advocate for the women who dance at the strip club which is no surprise given her past as an exotic dancer and her public platform against slut-shaming.

“She’s advocating for the women,” he continued. “She has a great message.”

With Amber at the helm, the show is even poised to go international, Robinson told The New York Daily News.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Flirt Cosmetics]