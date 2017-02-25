‘General Hospital’ Spoilers And Rumors: A Cassadine Returns, Nelle Disappears?

General Hospital spoilers have been hinting that Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) might not be such a bad guy after all. Valentin made a good show of shooting Nikolas dead which is how the man earned his reputation for being beyond redemption. The past episodes in the soap seems to indicate that Nikolas lived and he could come back alive and return to Port Charles. However, it seems that Nikolas is not the only Cassadine who could turn up alive as Stefan Cassadine is also in the running for a resurrection.

General Hospital spoilers have been suggesting that Anna’s memories could clear Valentin’s name. Helena feared Valentin the most which also supported the plot painting him to be such a villain. However, spoilers have been pointing to the opposite direction it seems Valentin is just trying to protect something so important that his reputation doesn’t matter.

A Cassadine Returns?

There are so many things happening in Port Charles. For one, the General Hospital is about to close its doors thanks to Olivia Jerome. The Cassadine family has always played a vital role in Port Charles. This time, however, the Cassadines are without a real leader. Valentin Cassadine is busy wrestling with his own demons. The family has always been regarded as the villains in General Hospital.

Stefan could be the perfect Casssadine to bring excitement to Port Charles. As indicated in some General Hospital rumors, it seems that Stefan staged his own disappearance. There is no denying that the man has his fair share of enemies thanks to the amount of trouble he caused in Port Charles. He might have been away for a long time but being the head of the Cassadine clan comes with several privileges. While Stefan is a good candidate, fans are also requesting for Nikolas’ reappearance. Fans want Tyler Christopher to reprise his role as Nikolas Cassadine in the soap. There are some speculations that the actor would be back n Port Charles to play the role of Nikolas in General Hospital.

Beyond Redemption

General Hospital spoilers for the past week indicate Nelle (Chloe Lanier) might be thawing towards Carly (Laura Wright). Nelle’s ulterior goal was to see Carly miserable and she will stop at nothing to achieve what she wants. Even the thought of going against the mob boss Sonny is not enough scare her witless. Despite Sonny’s threats, she is not one to relent. This time around, however, she might be second-guessing her motive for revenge especially now that she has Michael (Chad Duell).

"We don't have to leave Port Charles to block out the whole world!" Sonny & Carly moment from today's #GH @lldubs @MauriceBenard pic.twitter.com/KAumU075Q9 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 22, 2017

The past General Hospital episodes showed how the two developed feelings for each other. Nelle tried to fight it off but Michael will not let her. This time, Nelle might have a change of heart but it could be too late for her now.

While Nelle may have second thoughts, her plans are already in motion. Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) will try to give her some advice and General Hospital spoilers reveal Nelle will have an escape plan. Michael will try to stop her and this will make Nelle realize she has already fallen for the guy. After all, Michael is the one who stood by her all this time. Nelle will confess everything to Michael but it may not be enough.

Will Michael and Nelle get snowed in together at the cabin? All new #GH coming up today on ABC! @duelly87 @chloelanier pic.twitter.com/sJPcI1Yi7S — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 21, 2017

In the latest episodes of General Hospital Carly and Sonny may have reconciled but Nelle’s gift to the couple is a ticking bomb. The envelope is still in Carly’s inbox. After all the trouble Nelle caused, she would be the last woman Carly would choose for her son.

When the truth comes out, Nelle’s only choice could be to run from Port Charles since her life is in danger. There are speculations that Nelle could turn up dead and the suspect would be Carly. Since the plot involving Olivia Jerome and her antics will wrap up soon, future General Hospital spoilers would definitely reveal the next set of trouble makers in Port Charles.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images ]