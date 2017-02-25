‘Game Of Thrones’ Beyond Season 7: What Is The ‘Bittersweet’ Ending? [Theories]

With the premiere of Game of Thrones Season 7 closing in, it makes sense for theories on how Game of Thrones will end, to be heating up. According to the author of the A Song of Fire and Ice book series Game of Thrones is based on, the ending will be “bittersweet.”

Back in November of 2015, Time reported George R.R. Martin had told a “sold-out” crowd, Game of Thrones would end like so.

“I think you need to have some hope…we all yearn for happy endings in a sense. Myself, I’m attracted to the bittersweet ending. People ask me how Game of Thrones is gonna end, and I’m not gonna tell them … but I always say to expect something bittersweet in the end,” he said. “You can’t just fulfill a quest and then pretend life is perfect.”

So what are some of the “bittersweet” possibilities for the ending of Game of Thrones? Prepare for an ending theory that is very bittersweet.

Game of Thrones ending theory: Jon Snow dies, and names Tyrion as his successor.

Let us imagine that in either Game of Thrones Season 7 or 8, it is confirmed that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is the legitimate son of Rhaegar Targaryen and the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. While King of the Seven Kingdoms, Jon is left mortally wounded, and dying as a result of his last heroic effort to save the world. This could potentially occur in the climax with the White Walkers, or the fight to rid the Iron Throne of Cersei (Lena Headey).

At some point in Game of Thrones‘ final seasons, another major fan theory is confirmed when it is revealed that, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) is also a secret Targaryen, the illegitimate son of the “Mad King,” and Joanna Lannister (Tywin’s wife).

This would make Tyrion Jon Snow’s uncle and Daenerys’ half-brother. Rose believing he was an illegitimate son, it makes sense that Jon would have no problem, using his newfound authority to legitimize Tyrion, and declare him as his successor to the Iron Throne.

The bitter

The bitterness of this ending is rather obvious. Game of Thrones‘ greatest hero dies, again, and this time it would be for good. Jon Snow making the ultimate sacrifice to save the world is a believable ending. It provides a purpose for Jon coming back to life and continues Game of Thrones‘ central theme of the good guys dying.

Because let’s face it, in many ways Jon’s death has always felt inevitable. He is a hero, and they tend not to fare well in Game of Thrones. So it stands to reason that he will share in the same fate as his uncle/father figure, too noble to survive the world he lives in.

Why this ‘bittersweet’ theory fits.

Jon’s life and death would also bring his journey as a “bastard” full circle. When Game of Thrones began, Jon Snow was the illegitimate son of Ned Stark. When it ends, he could be the legitimate heir to the Iron Throne, and possibly the man, who decides the future of the Game of Thrones universe.

In a parallel arc, when Game of Thrones begins, Tyrion was the outcast, albeit legitimate son of Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) and he benefitted from all the latter afforded him. As Game of Thrones has neared its end, Tyrion has proven himself outside of his inherited shadow, by casting his own. His being revealed as a secret Targaryen would mean him going from the legitimate son of a dying House, to the illegitimate son of a rising one.

Tyrion being a long-lost Targaryen also explains the establishment of his close relationship with Jon in Season 1, as well as his mentorship of his possible-half-sister, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). Game of Thrones has had him forge those bonds for a reason, and both Jon, and Daenerys’ know that Tyrion is a capable leader.

Also notice that unlike all of the other men who have encountered Daenerys, Tyrion is the only one who has not made any romantic overtures towards her. Is that a coincidence?

The sweet

While Jon’s death is a bitter way for it to happen, Tyrion sitting the Iron Throne is a sweet conclusion. As the upsides to Tyrion ruling are rather infinite. For one, he is a peacemaker, a diplomat who avoids war at all costs. Secondly, he has figuratively, and literally, traveled the largest journey of anyone on Game of Thrones.

Like Jon, his journey to the Iron Throne has been huge. Plus, if Jon were to die, Tyrion would be the only player left who does not thirst for personal power; a must-have quality for the leader of the Seven Kingdoms.

The other “sweet” part of this ending is that it could potentially unite House Lannister, Targaryen, and Stark. The three pivotal, and warring Houses on Game of Thrones. As previously speculated by the Inquisitr, if Sansa is still married to Tyrion, she would be his queen. Thus, uniting House Stark (represented by Sansa), with House Targaryen and House Lannister, in the form of Tyrion. Having Tyrion and Sansa (Sophie Turner) on the Iron Throne, bridges all of the Houses.

Why would Jon choose Tyrion over Daenerys?

It is possible that Daenerys has given in to her “mad queen” status by Season 8. Or that Jon would favor Tyrion over her, without her ever needing to go full-blown crazy. Throughout Game of Thrones‘ past six seasons, it has been well-established that Jon and Daenerys’ life philosophies are diametrically opposed.

Whereas, Jon and Tyrion share much more in common, within regards to their beliefs. For instance, both favor diplomacy before taking up arms, a key difference between Jon, and his war-prone aunt.

Why would Jon make this decision, instead of Daenerys?

If Jon is the legitimate heir to the Iron Throne, Daenerys’ claim is severely damaged to non-existent. Therefore, the choice for who would succeed Jon is entirely his. Whether his aunt, or uncle, is the better fit for the Iron Throne would be up to Jon to decide.

Less bitter, ending theory alternative

Jon does not have to die for him to name Tyrion as his successor. He could simply accept the Iron Throne in the short-term, legitimize Tyrion, and then abdicate. Therefore paving the way for Tyrion to assume the Iron Throne over Daenerys for the same reason Jon overrides her claim, due to the rules of ascension.

Varys’ vote?

While many will remember Maester Aemon’s deciding vote for Lord Commander, there has been a less obvious vote taking place on Game of Thrones, since its story began. While Varys (Conleth Hill) has been supporting Daenerys to rule the Seven Kingdoms, he has also positioned Tyrion to be in powerful proximity to the Iron Throne. Varys clearly respects and admires Tyrion a great deal.

It is reasonable to speculate that it might be Varys’ ultimate game plan to put Tyrion on the Iron Throne. If Varys knows about Jon Snow, as the Inquisitr previously speculated, then he knows that Daenerys’ claim to the Iron Throne could be challenged.

Varys once told Ned Stark that all he wanted was peace. He is most likely to achieve that with either Tyrion, or Jon Snow, in command. Varys vote counts for a lot, and if he were to back Tyrion over Daenerys, it would be a major game-changer.

Is this “bittersweet” theory, how Game of Thrones will end? Find out if any of these ending theories come true, when Game of Thrones continues with Season 7, this summer on HBO.

