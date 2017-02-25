‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Premiere Date, ‘BB19’ Cast Rumors Include All-Stars

Big Brother 19 spoilers should bring a lot of excitement to summer 2017 on CBS. The BB19 premiere date and cast rumors have already started to become the talk of social media again, with the possibility that this could be an All-Star season for the reality competition show. While little of the information on the net has been confirmed by CBS or host Julie Chen, what is known for sure is that the BB19 and BB20 have already been ordered by the network.

Julie Chen may have had a hand in spurring some of the latest Big Brother 19 rumors, as she has posted on Twitter about the show twice in the month of February. Her first post was a heavy hint that Britney Haynes might be returning for another season of the show, possibly as a member of the BB19 cast. As one of the more popular cast members in recent years, it wouldn’t be surprising if the producers did decide to give her another chance at the $1 million prize.

On Valentine’s Day, Chen posted a collage of some of the most memorable showmances that have taken place among former Big Brother cast members. Now, it could certainly be the case that she is seeking to spur some interest in the show, even though it is still four months away, there could be clues here about who might be part of the BB19 cast. Prior to the BB18 cast getting announced, there were also various rumors about the show having another All-Star season in order to bring back many fan favorites.

Addressing one of the most intriguing rumors is answering when the Big Brother 19 premiere date is scheduled by CBS. Information on these potential BB19 spoilers comes from when the season premiere of the 2016 installment took place. The current rumor floating around is that CBS producers will air the 2017 Big Brother season premiere on Wednesday, June 21. This makes sense, as it would allow producers to roll out a two-night event once again. The information hasn’t been confirmed by CBS, though, so fans should still consider it a rumor for now.

Great news that CBS did confirm in a report from August was that the show has been renewed for at least two more summer installments. This gives fans a lot to look forward to, especially with how well the 2016 season did for the network. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Big Brother 18 ratings were very good, with 10 of the first 11 episodes winning their respective time slots. For BB18 episodes, CBS ran them on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday evenings.

The increased viewership numbers, including stellar numbers in the key demo of young adults aged 18-49, convinced CBS and show producers to try an online version of the show for fall 2016. Called Big Brother: Over The Top, the CBS All Access application served as a resource for everything associated with the show. Online viewers were allowed to subscribe and watch as everything took place in front of the cameras. This included the Head of Household competition, nomination ceremonies, Veto competitions, and even the eviction ceremonies.

Weekly Big Brother: Over The Top recaps allowed viewers to catch up on anything they may have missed and the online subscribers helped determine who won the cash prize. In the BBOTT season finale, the voting public awarded Morgan Willett with the $250,000 grand prize over Jason Roy and Kryssie Ridolfi. Jason Roy was actually a returning cast member who had been on Big Brother 17, making him an early target, but something he was able to overcome. Now, CBS will return with televised episodes and the live feeds for Big Brother 19 premiere date.

It could still be a while until the official BB19 cast members are revealed by CBS. Big Brother casting calls were made using an online application system, allowing future houseguests to apply for a spot on one of the next installments. There is a long list of eligibility requirements that have been provided with the application, giving some insight into what it takes to become a member of the show. Those potential houseguests applying now could be taking part in BB19, BB20, or another fall version of the program that CBS All Access could put online in September.

If any of the Big Brother 19 spoilers about a mid-to-late June season premiere are correct, then fans likely have fewer than four months until the live feeds are up and running again. That might seem like a long time to wait, but it certainly provides an opportunity for many former houseguests to get linked to the BB19 All-Star cast rumors. That also leaves a lot of time for the network to start creating additional buzz about the reality competition show.

As a reminder of who the Big Brother 18 winner was, Nicole Franzel beat Paul Abrahamian in the final vote 5-4. James Huling was the other member of the final three after Natalie Negrotti, Victor Arroyo, and Corey Brooks got voted out in successive eviction ceremonies. Nicole Franzel was a returning houseguest who formed the perfect alliances to get her all the way to the $500,000 prize. She joins a long list of winners on the show. Who will win the show next? Predictions will follow the release of the Big Brother 19 cast list later this spring.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]