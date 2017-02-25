Hillary Clinton’s Video Message To Democrats Sparks 2020 Rumors [Video]

On Friday, a day before Democrats were expected to elect a new chair, the party posted to social media a three-minute video message by the former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Clinton’s message was essentially a political pep talk addressed to supporters and Democrats attending the Democratic National Committee (DNC) gathering in Atlanta, Georgia, where the party will elect new leaders.

Her message, viewed against the backdrop of recent tweets, has sparked rumors that she could be eyeing a third presidential run in 2020. But despite the speculation in some circles, the message was primarily about party unity and the need to focus on winning next year’s midterm elections.

A message from @HillaryClinton: "Let resistance plus persistence equal progress for our Party and our country." #DNCFuture pic.twitter.com/smbxQZQfpV — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) February 24, 2017

While many, including her supporters, are skeptical of suggestions that Clinton plans to run for president again in 2020, most observers agree that her latest video message suggests that she plans to recover from the disappointment of defeat to pursue a post-2016 political career.

In the video message, Clinton, looking upbeat, highlighted recent protests and anti-Trump demonstrations, including the highly successful women’s marches, the protests at airports across the country against President Donald Trump’s Muslim ban and protests at town halls against the threat of repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

“Hello Democrats! Thank you all for coming together to represent our party at its best – united, energized and ready to wage and win the battles ahead.”

Referring to her popular vote victory, a sore point for Trump and his supporters, Clinton praised the efforts of progressive activist groups and individuals who have organized to resist the policies of Trump’s administration. She then urged Democrats to set their sights on future elections, specifically next year’s midterm elections.

“Nearly 66 million votes are fueling grassroots energy and activism,” Clinton said. “From the Women’s March to airports where communities are welcoming immigrants, refugees and people of every faith, to town hall meetings where people are speaking up for healthcare, the environment, good jobs and all the other issues that deserve our passionate support.”

“Let resistance plus persistence equal progress for our party and our country.”

.@HillaryClinton: 'Keep fighting and keep the faith and I'll be right there with you every step of the way!' #StillWithHer pic.twitter.com/xIA1ZAK0uD — #RemoveTrump (@France4Hillary) February 25, 2017

She praised the diversity of the Democratic Party and urged the party and its supporters to “Keep fighting and keep faith,” adding, “I will be with you every step of the way.”

“Now as Democrats we have diverse views and backgrounds, we are Democrats after all,” Clinton said. “But we’re bound together by the values and hopes we share for our country.”

She acknowledged the emerging new generation of Democratic Party leaders represented by some of the DNC chair candidates, such as Sally Boynton Brown, Jehmu Greene and Pete Buttigieg.

“Among those millions making their voices heard are future mayors, city and state officials, governors, members of Congress, even future presidents,” Clinton said.

“We as Democrats must move forward with courage, confidence and optimism. And stay focused on the elections we must win this year and next.”

Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair candidates declined to comment on the rumors that Clinton was eyeing a presidential run in 2020 during an appearance on CNN Wednesday night. But they were eager to tout the fact that she won the popular vote.

Hillary Clinton urges Democrats to "resist" and "persist" in video https://t.co/EsvVqad7pl pic.twitter.com/MkebKvJ9mj — The Hill (@thehill) February 25, 2017

Following the stunning upset of her loss to the Republican candidate Donald Trump, the former secretary of state and New York senator has kept a low profile, making only very few appearances in public.

But recently, she reacted to a unanimous court decision against Trump’s travel ban, tweeting, 3-0. She also scolded Republican members of Congress for avoiding town halls out of fear of meeting angry constituents and called on Trump to denounce anti-Semitism.

She expressed support for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) during her spat on the floor with the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

[Featured Image Naom Galai/Shutterstock]