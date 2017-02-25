‘HNDRXX’: Future Drops Second Hip Hop Album In Two Weeks, Third One Coming?

Rapper Future dropped an album for the second-consecutive Friday, and this one could be the No. 1 album too. HNDRXX is Future’s second album release in seven days and he could drop another album next week.

This latest album features Rihanna and The Weeknd, despite last week’s release having zero appearances. Both albums are 17-tracks long, but HNDRXX has been called more radio friendly than the self-titled album.

Last week, the Atlanta musician released a self-titled album titled Future which is the top album in the country. Never has an artist topped the Billboard charts with two different albums in two consecutive weeks, according to XXL.

However, Future could do it with HNDRXX. His last four albums have topped the charts, so it is reasonable to believe this one could top the charts too. This is one of the reasons why he wanted to release the albums back-to-back.

Not to mention, it is already rumored that Future could drop another album next week. XXL reached out to Future’s team about the possible third release, but that has not been confirmed.

According to NPR. there are already rumors that Future’s third album will drop next week. The article says that Future’s strategy to release multiple albums could become the new trend for rappers flooding the streets with their content.

Nonetheless, Future talked about the second project on Beats 1 Radio with Zane Lowe earlier this week. In the interview, Future said the album is his most personal to date.

He said he held nothing back and Future added that this is what Honest should have been. Honest was his 2014 album that underwhelmed on the charts, due to the pressures to become pop. Future said as much in the interview about the HNDRXX album.

Also in the interview, Future said HNDRXX completes his persona, Future Hendrix. He wanted to open up and not hold anything back.

Otherwise, the Future album featured a more upbeat theme with thuggish lyrics and the artist having a party on the mic. The reviews for last week’s album were mixed.

Regardless, Future released a video for “Super Trapper” yesterday, which is a song on the self-titled album.

Meanwhile, this latest album release features more deep cuts, rhythm, and singing. Thus, signifying the range of the Atlanta rapper. In the Beats 1 interview, Future said both albums are different head spaces.

One of the hottest topics on either album is Future’s infamous ex-fiancee, Ciara. On HNDRXX, he calls out his ex, and Russell Wilson’s current wife, Ciara during the song “My Collection.” It is one of many indirect references that Future makes to his past love.

Further, HNDRXX had the Twitter world in their feelings. Simply search the social media website and you will find a list of memes and lyrics about people hitting up their ex-lovers.

bumpin #HNDRXX bout to send handwritten letters to all my exes with these stamps @1future sent pic.twitter.com/ZDPmWMGElr — Genius (@Genius) February 24, 2017

Fact Magazine’s Claie Lobenfeld argues that HNDRXX is Future healing his career and emotions. She said that the Atlanta rapper has focused his energy on his craft. He finds the parts that he excels at and advances the creativity. However, the same review credits said the rapper still has the rich ear for texture, but some of his songs on both albums lack the signature Future “oomph.” This could allow some people to write off the two projects, due to the lack of restraint, whether it is petty or impassioned.

The album I always wanted to make, timing is everything & with that being said #HNDRXX link in my bio A post shared by Future Hendrix (@future) on Feb 21, 2017 at 8:39pm PST

It should also be noted that the back-to-back album release had nothing to do with the lawsuit that Future is in with former manager. According to The Source, Future laughed off questions that the album had anything to do with a settlement.

Meanwhile, his former manager, Rocko, claimed that the lawsuit is not personal. He applauded Future’s talent and work ethic via a social media post. Rocko supported Future regardless of the lawsuit between the two.

Stay tuned to see what happens with Future’s lawsuit, ex-romance, or third album in three weeks. Either way, it is a great time to be a Future fan due to more vintage content from the Atlanta rapper via HNDRXX.

[Featured Image by Katie Darby/AP Images]