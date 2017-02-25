‘American Horror Story’ News: Ryan Murphy Explains ‘Election’ Theme

American Horror Story Season 7 will move forward with an “Election” theme, but it has been unclear until now as to why and what purpose it will serve in the infamous FX horror anthology. AHS creator Ryan Murphy, who has been honored for his work in 2016 as a television producer, has finally given American Horror Story fans a reason for his motivation on Season 7 of the show.

The 2016 election has summarily divided the country into two parts, which are the left and the far right. After the fallout of the election, Ryan Murphy found the inspiration he was looking for to craft a new season of American Horror Story that focuses less on the fictional characters that he creates and more on real-life characters, which American Crime Story has done by adding Monica Lewinsky to their list of casting roles.

So when Ryan Murphy sat down and spoke with the Hollywood Reporter, it came as no surprise to American Horror Story fans that he is interested in taking real-life situations and somehow transforming them into horror fiction mixed well within the bounds of reality.

“American Horror Story is going to be about the election that we just went through. And what I’m interested in doing is not just the obvious, single-minded point of view but rather express all sides of that equation,” Ryan Murphy told THR. “What needs to happen in our country now is for people to listen to each other – we may not always agree with each other and we may be horrified by what the other side is doing but we have to move toward understanding. So that’s one example of what I’m going to do.”

Ryan Murphy on ‘American Horror Story’s’ next season and casting the role of Monica Lewinsky https://t.co/h7TrdyUo6Y pic.twitter.com/eSQX9K7men — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 24, 2017

If there is one thing that American Horror Story has done well over the years, that is to give a strong voice to people that have either been disenfranchised by the government or discriminated against for various reasons. Ryan Murphy and American Horror Story have been a leading voice for the LGBT community, fearlessly featuring gay characters in a myriad of supporting and leading roles on AHS.

“All of the stuff that I’m developing now [for American Horror Story] is going to be about illuminating and highlighting people who don’t have a voice in our culture — people who are ignored by the current administration and who are afraid and feel terrorized that their lives are going to be taken away,” Ryan Murphy said. “I’m interested not just in writing about those people but also in using my financial means to give back to them as well.”

Although Ryan Murphy has publicly stated that Season 7 of American Horror Story will have elements of the 2016 election in it, that does not mean it will be the titular theme for the season. It just means that the election will either serve as a backdrop to the main action, or it may play a much larger role in the storyline that will be fictional.

Fans of American Horror Story need to remember that Ryan Murphy and FX like to tease their fans about the show, but at the same time reveal little tidbits that serve as teasers, but not really trailers. Murphy did this just before the premiere of American Horror Story: Roanoke last year, releasing a series of teasers just before it premiered, only to back off of them and announce that they were misdirections so that no one would know what the theme was before the actual premiere.

What we do know about Season 7 of American Horror Story is that original AHS veterans Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson have signed on to be a part of the horror troupe for another year. There has also been a small indication that a fictional version of Hillary Clinton may be cast with Naomi Grossman, although that has not yet been confirmed.

American Horror Story Season 7 will likely premiere on FX this fall in September.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics’ Choice Award]