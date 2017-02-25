CW’s Next DC Crossover To Feature Four Superhero Series — Including ‘Supergirl’

If you were among the CW fans who complained about the “Invasion” crossover not being a true four-way DC crossover, you are in for a treat.

The CW has big plans for DC fans as the next big superhero crossover is currently being planned with the intention of including Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl.

The last crossover wasn’t a “true” crossover

As fans of the CW know, Arrow, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow have already been combined in a DC crossover. Supergirl, the one of the newest superhero series on the network, was not “truly” part of the crossover as many CW fans have complained. Fortunately, it sounds as if the CW is planning for there to be a “true” crossover featuring all four of the DC series with each series having an episode dedicated to the crossover.

CW eyes true 4-way superhero crossover next season https://t.co/5q6t9syLU8 via @EW pic.twitter.com/iBbPlj8o8s — We Are Lotzers (@caitylotzarmy) February 24, 2017

As some fans may recall, during the “Invasion” crossover, the superheroes of Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl teamed up in order to fight the Dominators. There, however, were a lot of CW fans who complained that it wasn’t a “true” four-way crossover because Supergirl did not have an episode dedicated to the DC crossover like the other three shows did. The CW plans on making this happen next year.

The only question is, why did the “Invasion” crossover include Supergirl? Fortunately, the executive producer of the CW series has the answer to that question too.

Andrew Kreisberg explained why Supergirl wasn’t included in the previous crossover

IGN had the pleasure of speaking to Andrew Kreisberg, the executive producer of Supergirl, while attending a screening of next week’s episode. During the discussion, Andrew talked about the possibility of Supergirl participating in a future DC crossover. Kreisberg revealed that while there were not any big plans for a crossover this year, the CW was planning a “true” crossover featuring Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl next year.

Even though Melissa Beonist’s Kara Zor-El did appear in the “Invasion” crossover with Arrow, Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl did not have an episode dedicated to the crossover. Instead, Supergirl only included a very brief moment at the end of an episode in order to set up for the crossover in the other three shows. Furthermore, none of the supporting characters of Supergirl appeared in any of the other shows during the crossover.

During the discussion, Kreisberg went on to explain why there hadn’t been a true four-way crossover up until this point. He noted the most difficult obstacle to overcome was the availability of the actors. Supergirl did not have built-in shutdown days like Arrow, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow did.

“Because the [crossover] starts on Supergirl, Melissa [Benoist] ended up being heavily in Flash and then in Arrow. Supergirl was the show we needed to shut down the most, and it was the one we didn’t have any opportunity to.”

The executive producer of Supergirl also explained they did not know the series was going to be switched over from CBS to CW either. Andrew, however, was pleased to talk about how things will be different next year as they are already making plans for the big DC crossover and plan for it to be a true four-way crossover.

“So now that we’ve gotten the early pick up and we’ve started designing the seasons, we’re building in those dark days – and actually more dark days on Supergirl than the other shows – to make it a little easier.”

If you haven’t seen the “Invasion” crossover, you can check out the trailer for it below.

What are your thoughts on the CW planning a “true” four-way crossover featuring Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl? What bad guy do you think the four superhero shows will have to take on? Please be sure to share your thoughts on the next big DC superhero crossover in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]