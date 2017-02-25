Pregnant Amal Clooney Joins Husband George Clooney At César Awards In Paris

A pregnant Amal Clooney outshines her husband renowned actor and Honorary César Awardee George Clooney in Paris as she steps into the spotlight to show her support for her husband.

On February 24, Friday, George and Amal Clooney graced the 42nd annual César Awards held in Paris, France—the French counterpart of the Americans’ Oscar Awrads—while the 39-year-old human rights lawyer carries their yet-to-be-born twins.

According to Us magazine, a pregnant Amal Clooney was stunning in her long white gown that hugged her pregnant lady curves, with onlookers focus on her growing baby bump.

#AmalClooney is simply glowing as she debuts her baby bump at the #CesarAwards with husband #GeorgeClooney. pic.twitter.com/4FoTfFXBri — B. Scott (@lovebscott) February 24, 2017

Matched with a pair of chandelier earrings and a white clutch, Amal’s ensemble was completed with a delicate white shrug to go with her ombre gown. Her hair style that Us described as the Old Hollywood curls made the lawyer pregnant with twins even more stunning.

Of course, Honorary César Awardee George Clooney matched his wife’s glamorous aura with his own, wearing a tailored tuxedo, bow tie, and a pair of lace-up shoes.

PHOTO GALLERY: Honorary award recipient #GeorgeClooney and #AmalClooney step out at the 42nd #cesar2017 Film Awards in Paris. pic.twitter.com/Hf6Z5Tx7xe — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 25, 2017

Showing the wisdom the come with his salt-and-pepper hair, Clooney spoke with the media and joked around particularly on United States President Donald Trump’s comment about Paris.

“Yes, no one wants to go to Paris anymore because it’s horrible here, apparently,” 570 News quoted the 55-year-old actor saying while wearing a dashing grin as he leads a pregnant Amal Clooney on the red carpet.

“Well, we have some things to work on in the United States. I think you guys have some of the same issues here, so good luck.”

According to the outlet, the controversial comment about Paris happened earlier on Friday where President Trump was meeting with a group of conservative activists.

“Paris is no longer Paris,” he said at the time, referring to the threat of terrorism and the reason why a friend of his do not visit the City of Love anymore.

“No matter the issue, Trump knows a guy” https://t.co/cIOonfB7Hy Meet Jim, “a very, very substantial guy” who says Paris is no longer Paris pic.twitter.com/u2H7kiCbon — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 24, 2017

Meanwhile, pregnant Amal Clooney spoke with the French press, expressing their delight to be in the City of Love as she walks the red carpet with her husband, per People.

“It is a great honor for us to be here. It’s the first time we’re in Paris together so it’s a bit of a romantic weekend for us.”

Amal and George are expecting twins by June 2017 which should be plenty exciting for the couple who exchanged vows in September 2014 in Venice, Italy.

Since then, the couple faced a handful of controversies including a rumored fight about where their twin babies should be born in.

According to Radar Online, George and Amal Clooney argued where the international human rights lawyer should give birth in. The outlet then quotes “a source close to the couple” about the details of the matter.

“George wants the twins to be born in the United States, where they will have access to the best hospitals in the world.”

Meanwhile, Amal “would rather have the children in England, so she can be close to her family and her mom,” per the unnamed source.

Radar continues to cite statements from the source who gave his or her idea on who will win in such argument.

“Amal usually wins these sort of arguments, and since it is she who is giving birth, George would be well advised to stay out of this,” the source stated, adding that the couple might soon be arguing where to raise their kids after Amal gives birth. The source also revealed Amal’s preferences when it comes to their children’s accents.

“Amal has made it clear that she would rather her kids have British accents than American.”

Do you think pregnant Amal Clooney outshone her husband in the César Awards? What can you say about George Clooney’s statement on Trump’s Paris comment? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]