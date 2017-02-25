New Tool Album: Rumors Of A Special Guest Appearance

More and more news incoming on that fabled new Tool album. The latest rumors are that the new album is to feature a guest singer in the form of country rock legend William Charles Manspeaker.

Tool had confirmed last week via their website that Maynard James Keenan was currently in the studio adding vocals to the new Tool tracks. The band’s website wrote that the the band had “temporarily moved some of their gear into a larger space across town” in order to give vocalist Maynard more room to breathe and a better vocal booth.

This week, Manspeaker posted a photo of himself with Tool Drummer Danny Carey and wrote: “I KNOW THE JELLO FITS” greenjellovision new tool record: shhhhh.” Manspeaker is the singer for the American comedy rock band Green Jellÿ. So are the rumors really true? Can one ever be sure with Tool? Guess the fans will just have to wait and see.

Last month a fresh wave of rumors regarding the new album hit the internet when it was announced that the band would be headlining this year’s New York’s Governors Ball festival. This is to be their first New York show in 11 years. Coincidentally, it was 11 years ago that they last released an album, 10,000 days.

It has been 10 years since the release of Tool’s last album, 10,000 Days. Tool fans have been desperately awaiting a sixth album ever since. Therefore, it was only natural for even the most cynical ones to get excited about the rumors of a new double album that started floating around earlier this year. Frontman Maynard James Keenen’s initial reaction to these rumors was to shrewdly lay them to rest with a tweet calling the rumors “dumb.” But despite Maynard’s tweet, some fans still seemed very optimistic. Revelations from Justin Chancellor, Danny Carey, and Adam Jones confirming the new album had given them reason to do so. And besides, they pointed out how Tool enjoyed messing around with the fans regarding the release of a new album. And indeed, the band has done that in the past, one example being that time they posted fake track listings before the release of Lateralus in 2001.

Earlier in December, bassist Justin Chancellor had addressed the delay in the new album in an interview with Bass Player. While Justin seemed somewhat irritated by the repeated questions about the new album, which has somewhat become characteristic of Tool, he did seem to empathize with the fan’s impatience.

“We’ve narrowed things down to big groups of ideas. For the past few months we’ve been working on one of the newer songs fairly exclusively. We get the gist of it and find the main themes that make up the skeleton between verses and choruses.” “Everyone knows we take our time.” “All I can say is that we’ll go back Monday and do our best to finish it for you.”

Maynard had originally debunked the rumors concerning the new album.

It had widely been speculated that the delay in the release of Tool’s sixth album was the result of frontman Maynard James Keenan’s frustration and indifference with the band’s followers. But in 2014, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Danny Carey and Adam Jones revealed that the actual cause of the delay was family commitments and an ongoing lawsuit. After the lawsuit was settled in favor of the band in 2015, Jones revealed that the band was now turning their focus to recording a new album, adding that he hoped it would be released by the end of 2015. Well, we’re nearing the end of 2016, and the new album is still nowhere in sight. But with these recent revelations, fans are hopeful that they will be graced with a new album perhaps later this year.

