‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars, Including Lala Kent, Film Season 5 Reunion [Photos]

The Vanderpump Rules season 5 reunion show is on its way. As filming of the special took place on Friday, photos emerged on social media of the cast on set. The photos show that in addition to Lisa Vanderpump, Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, viewers will also see Lala Kent.

As the cast filmed the reunion show, Scheana shared some photos via her Snapchat account. One photo shows Ariana, Scheana and Lala sitting next to one another.

A celebrity makeup and hair stylist posted a photo of himself with two of his clients, Katie and Lala.

I just love me some @lalakent today #onset she's truly a sweet soul ???? #BTS #season5 #vanderpumprules #reunion A post shared by Patrick Tumey (@patricktumey) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:30pm PST

An official seating chart released by Bravo shows, from closest to furthest on reunion host Andy Cohen’s right, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Scheana Marie, Jax Taylor, and James Kennedy. To the left of Andy are, from closest to furthest, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute. As the seating chart doesn’t show Lala Kent, perhaps her appearance was added in last minute?

The reunion filming took place at Los Angeles’ Conga Room. A photo of the set shows 13 chairs, making it clear that viewers will see at least one additional cast member than is shown on the seating chart face some questions when the reunion airs.

Ever since Lala left Vanderpump Rules midway through the season, there has been the big question of whether she would show up to the reunion show. Lala announced her departure from the show in December 2016, telling E! News that she left because the show got too negative for her. Much of the first half of season 5 centered around some of the other cast members’ belief and criticism that Lala was dating a married man. Lala denied, and still denies, the accusation.

In February 2016, during an interview with Dr. Tabasum Mir for her podcast GlamMir, Lala said that she would like to attend the reunion show in order to have her say and confront her critics.

“I would like to attend, for the mere fact, like I said, they think they won because I left. And I think I have a few things I need to get off my chest.”

SUR boss Lisa, as executive producer of the show, is probably happy about Lala’s appearance on the reunion show. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lisa said during her Watch What Happens Live appearance a few days ago that she thinks that Lala’s great for the show and that she adores her.

Another photo from the reunion filming shows two of Lala’s biggest critics, Kristen and Stassi, leaning towards one another.

The reunion is being filmed today!! ???????? Photo is from Kristen's snap. ???? #pumprules A post shared by Vanderpump Rules (@pumprules) on Feb 24, 2017 at 10:28am PST

Reunion host Andy posted a photo of himself with Jax, the two Toms and Stassi’s little brother Nikolai, taken during a filming break.

Reunion break with the men of #VanderpumpRules, and Stassi's brother Nikolai! A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on Feb 24, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

Nikolai has appeared in a few Vanderpump Rules episodes alongside his older sister. He has been shown doling out advice to Stassi Schroeder on how to deal with some of the cast’s drama and her breakup from Patrick Meagher, whom she dated for more than two years during her absence from the show. Perhaps viewers will see Nikolai briefly appear on the season 5 reunion show to once again tell his big sister what she should do, including how to properly react to Lala Kent?

[Featured Image by Bravo]