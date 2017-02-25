Danielle Bregoli Boyfriend: ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl’s Man Looks Quite A Bit Older

Danielle Bregoli has a new boyfriend, but the 13-year-old “Cash me outside” girl is once again kicking up controversy after sharing videos of a man who looks to be much older than her.

The viral star first shot to fame after her appearance on the Dr. Phil show on wayward teens. Bregoli got into it with an audience member, delivering her now famous phrase “cash me outside, howbow dah?”

Since that first appearance, Danielle Bregoli has grown her fan base, with close to 6 million followers on Instagram. She has also gained attention for a series of controversial incident, like getting kicked off a plane at LAX for fighting with a passenger and streaming a video of herself dancing provocatively on a bed wearing just a bra and tight pants.

Now, the “Cash me outside” girl is gaining more controversy after debuting a boyfriend who appears to be quite a bit older than her. The 13-year-old social media star had been quiet about her love life, but recently opened up about what appears to be a new man in her life.

Danielle Bregoli showed off her boyfriend in an Instagram Live video this week, lounging on a couch with him as tens of thousands of fans watched on. He can be seen making a cameo in the video below

It’s not clear how long Danielle Bregoli and her boyfriend have been together. Last week, the 13-year-old shared a photo online that appeared to show a hickey on her neck, leading her fans to speculate about the unseen boyfriend.

The " cash me outside " girl has a hickey on her neck. Ain't she 13? :/ pic.twitter.com/T6ORb9IiW5 — Patti Mayonnaise (@ellebeautexo) February 14, 2017

The next day, Bregoli shared a Valentine’s Day message that noted she was filling out cards — but didn’t say who they were going to.

“Valentine’s Day so far consists of my exorcism,infected piercing,dancing to Shawn Mendes in cvs,and filling out cards,” she wrote on Instagram.

There aren’t many details about Danielle Breoli’s boyfriend, though from his brief appearances in her social media posts he appears to be quite a bit older than she is at 13.

And the “Cash me outside” girl had actually gotten in a bit of hot water over her relationship. Last week, she had a very racy Facetime chat with rapper Kodak Black. When Bregoli talked to the rapper, he posed a very inappropriate question about their relationship.

“You ’bout to put that p***y on him?” Kodak Black asked as Bregoli laughed.

But as she finds controversy, Danielle Bregoli has also been working to clean up her image a bit. The wild-talking teen recently got a classy makeover for a photo shoot shared online. As Hollywood Life noted, the pictures got quite a good reaction online.

“It’s obvious that Danielle Bregoli is a beautiful young woman, even if her shocking behavior is straight up hideous. However, the 13-year-old showed just how pretty she can be when she puts a hold on the swearing, car-stealing, and audience-fighting to get all dressed up for a new photo shoot on Feb. 21. “For the fashion shoot, the ‘cash me outside’ girl tried on a lovely light-blue contour dress with a striped crew-neck and a pair of clean white sneakers. The look is definitely more ‘tennis’ and less ‘alley fight’ and we’re getting major Spring style inspo from the look.”

And the pictures were a hit with fans, garnering hundreds of thousands of likes and shares on Instagram.

Danielle Bregoli still hasn’t shared many details about her new boyfriend, including his name and just how old he might be.

