Music Streaming Service Options: Which One Is Right For You?

On the market for a new music streaming service? Well, it’s not as hard as you may think. If numbers tell you anything, you would say that Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming services out there. The service got a major boost from Prince’s music alone.

Prince’s Warner Bros. music returned to Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, and other music streaming services on Sunday, Feb. 12. The late musician trended on Twitter, and his streams gained 6,323 percent in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music. His music was only available on Jay Z’s Tidal.

According to Billboard, his music hit 4.77 million on-demand streams on the days of Feb. 12 and 13. It was up 74,000 streams in the previous two days. Prince’s most-streamed songs include his hit songs like “Purple Rain” (333,000 streams), “Let’s Go Crazy” (328,000), “When Doves Cry” (320,000), “Little Red Corvette” (237,000) and “Kiss” (214,000).

In addition, every album he released since 1978 (For You) through 1992 (The Love Symbol) is available on the music streaming services. Unfortunately, The Black Album (1994), The Gold Experience (1995), and Chaos and Disorder (1996) are still not available for streaming.

More people are streaming music than ever, especially after the Grammy Awards that took place on Sunday night. The popular way to check out new music and new albums are to stream it online since it’s more affordable than buying a single song or album. Nielsen has also reported that 80 percent of music listeners have admitted to listening to music online in the past year, according to CBS Minnesota.

Streaming means that you can listen to music on your phone or computer without having to download a file. But, now there are more music streaming services than ever and it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. Here are some ways how the top music streaming services break down their plans:

Amazon Prime Music is available for $99 per year. It includes free two-day shipping, Amazon Prime TV, and of course, Amazon Prime Music. It also allows you to make a voice-command request for new music. It’s an attempt to make listening to music more social again.

Apple Music is only $10 per month and allows you to download the music to your phone or device. Plus, you can listen to albums and songs not available anywhere else such as Taylor Swift’s full album catalog.

Pandora is available for free or you can pay $5 per month to enjoy the music without ads. It also includes features such as the virtual DJ, which allows you to create your own playlists. Pandora is said to launch an on-demand service that will rival with Spotify later this year, which will only cost $10 per month.

Spotify is also available for free or for $10 per month unless you’re a college student. It allows you to make your own playlists, follow your friends, and choose your own songs and artists. It also creates weekly personalized lists so that you can check out new music or similar artists.

Tidal is like Spotify except that it’s not available for free. It costs either $9.99 or $19.99 per month. Both pricing levels come with the same access to exclusive content and user experiences, but the $19.99 option includes high-fidelity sound.

Audials Tunebite 2017 Premium is the new version of the well-known legal music streaming recorder that allows users to benefit from their subscriptions to music streaming services and create or listen to their own custom-made playlists. They can search for specific tracks on major music streaming platforms, which are preconfigured in the software. Therefore, you can listen to and save streams as high-quality track (MP3, WMA, AAC) such as from Spotify to mp3. Other products of the same company also allow you to listen to music on the over 100,000 radio stations ranging across 120 genres, or enjoy videos, movies, and TV shows, reports Music Industry News Network.

Audials Software is available on Windows PCs. The Audials Radio App is available for both Android and iOS. It allows you to transfer music to your smartphone or tablet without a cable. All these features are available quickly and easily for free while taking a strong stance against illegal downloading and pirating.

Audials Tunebite 2017 Premium automatically adds album art, ID-3 tags, and song lyrics to further customize your recordings or your playlists. You can also manage your complete music collection, save them to the cloud, or listen on your phone, tablet or game console.

