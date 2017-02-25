Malia Obama Embracing Leggings Lifestyle In New York City Like Michelle At Gym

Malia Obama in leggings is like a chapter out of the fashion-casual playbook of her mom Michelle, who was spotted in a D.C. SoulCycle Gym in spandex this week. Malia is warming up to a comfortable style of dress in her post-White House life — and fans are thrilled over the new look.

Malia Obama, 18, has been hard at work in New York City where she recently began a coveted internship at the Harvey Weinstein Company, according to Daily Mail. During her time as a first daughter, Malia wore age-appropriate dresses and outfits that leaned more on the conservative side, for obvious reasons.

One month after her father, President Barack Obama, completed his second term in office, Malia’s wardrobe morphed into a leisure look typical of a teen of her age group. Today, she’s showing more skin and experimenting with stressed skirts, leggings, and hiking boots. She also appears to have a thing for hats.

Malia Obama embraces leisure wear for work https://t.co/D6XvR3H7Hr ???? see here ???????? #RT ???? pic.twitter.com/ua9lmhlfnw — The Trump Presidency (@O_oTRUMP) February 24, 2017

Malia was snapped by the paparazzi on Thursday as she hopped out of a vehicle in front of Weinstein entrance. She was seen sporting black leggings, a button-down denim shirt, a coordinating jacket, and her go-to suede boots. Judging from the images, she was moving with a purpose.

Malia began her role with the entertainment company on Jan. 30. The pay reportedly is $9.00 per hour. Obama works in the production and development department.

Insiders say Malia Obama hit the ground running and demonstrated to her bosses that she has an eye for what works. Already, she impresses other associates with her penchant for picking scripts that show production promise. The company’s founder is known for blockbuster projects like Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, The King’s Speech, and Lion, to name a few.

Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein’s wife, expressed her delight in Malia’s performance so far. “She’s a very smart girl. I think she’s working incredibly hard,” she said.

Malia returned back to work from a weekend holiday in Aspen, Colorado. She spent the three previous Presidents’ Day weekends at the mountain ski lodge with her sister Sasha Obama and their mom.

TMZ quipped that Malia Obama was the “poor” kid at the table, “just another face on the ultimate rich kids ski trip.” Among her pals were Audrey Kotick, who is the daughter of Activision/Blizzard (Call of Duty video game) CEO Robert Kotick, and Tassilo von Furstenberg, the grandson of Diane von Furstenberg.

During her outing, Malia mingled with a group of friends on the inside of Cloud 9 Restaurant. Just outside, a group of about 100 others took part in the eatery’s tradition: popping dozens of champagne bottles valued at $125 apiece. Meanwhile, Malia sipped on water, according to insiders.

Malia’s no newcomer to internships. Two summers ago, she was seen on the set of Halle Berry’s Extant series. Obama worked as a production assistant at the time.

The next year, Malia earned a spot in a similar capacity with HBO’s Girls show. Lena Dunham said she was honored to have her around. During an undated interview, Michelle Obama said her daughter expressed an interest in pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.

Malia was the subject of “rebellion” rumors during Barack’s term. She was seen at several events “twerking,” reportedly smoking what appeared to be a rolled cigarette, and partying in a room in the presence of a bong.

Malia doesn’t appear to have any lingering effects from the negative controversy, as insiders report. Instead, all evidence points to Malia moving on with her life after eight years in the public’s eye.

