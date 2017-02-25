LG G6: Three Big Reasons The Upcoming Flagship Will Be A Great Buy

The LG G6 is just a couple of days away from being officially revealed, and the specifics of the upcoming flagship are all but confirmed. Amidst the impending release of the Galaxy S8 a few weeks later, however, the LG G6 appears to be yet another excellent handset that could easily be overlooked. Nevertheless, from what rumors about the device currently state, the LG G6 might very well be a bit hit this year, since it ticks off a number of important boxes that will make it a very attractive buy for consumers. Here are three good reasons why the LG G6 would make a great purchase this year.

A Good Combination Of Features

One of the reasons why the South Korean tech giant’s previous flagship, the LG G5, failed, is because it relied too much on modular gimmicks. While the G5’s Friends featured added functionalities to the smartphone, the fact that each add-on cost more money on top of a user’s investment on the phone itself became one of the most disenchanting things about the 2016 flagship.

Fortunately, rumors state that the LG G6 would do away with any gimmicks, instead focusing on delivering solid smartphone performance with a number of useful features, according to TrustedReviews. Speculations are high that the LG G6 would feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 SoC, around 4GB of RAM, waterproofing, dustproofing, a dual-lens camera and an innovative Quad DAC system to give users a premium-grade audio experience. A 5.7-inch QHD+ FullVision display with an 18:9 aspect ratio rounds up the features of the device.

LG G6 in (left to right) mystic white, astro black, and ice platinum. pic.twitter.com/y0A4aeyvL6 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 25, 2017

A Durable, No-Nonsense Design

With the impending release of the Galaxy S8 and the iPhone 8 later this year, the world of flagship smartphones appears to be rooted in flashy designs and features that are mostly for show. These include the iPhone 8’s lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack and the Galaxy S8’s awkward placement of its fingerprint sensor. The LG G6, however, is not like these smartphones. If rumors recent renders and leaks are accurate, LG’s upcoming device would feature one of the most sensible designs among flagship smartphones in recent years.

This includes a no-nonsense frame that appears durable and sleek at the same time. Leaks show the LG G6 to have all the connectors that it needs to have, such as a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port, and its relatively thick frame invokes strength and durability. The LG G6 is even speculated to feature heat pipes to prevent the smartphone from heating up too much. Placed side-by-side with renders of the Galaxy S8, the LG G6 looks a lot tougher, even more professional, than its rival.

A Very Reasonable Price

If there’s one thing that consumers really dislike about flagship smartphones that have been released in recent years, it is their price. Over the last few years, halo devices from the world’s top smartphone manufacturers have steadily gotten more expensive. This year, rumors are high that devices such as the iPhone 8 and the Galaxy S8+ would breach the $1000 barrier, which would effectively make the devices out of reach for a massive number of consumers. If rumors are to be believed, however, this would not be the case with the LG G6.

LG has not released any details about the price of the LG G6, but speculations are high that the upcoming device would have a price north of $500, according to TechRadar. While this particular price point is still well into flagship territory, it is nonetheless far below the $1000 commanded by some of its rivals. For comparable performance and features, and possibly even better durability, the LG G6 looks almost like a bargain when compared to its competitors.

The LG G6 is set for an official reveal on February 26 at MWC 2017. Unlike its predecessors, which were rolled out a month after their announcement, the LG G6 is speculated to be set for a March 10 release, giving it more time to saturate the mobile market well before the arrival of its biggest competitor, the Samsung Galaxy S8.

[Featured Image by Worawee Meepian/Shutterstock]