‘Kate Effect’ Has Reached The Queen? Kate Middleton A Likely Style Inspiration

There is no question that the Duchess of Cambridge has an impeccable sense of style and it is clear as to why the Kate Effect has taken such a strong hold on the masses. Kate Middleton is always sure to step out looking fabulous as well as perfectly poised when she appears at royal engagements.

When Middleton was interviewed for the royal documentary which was a tribute to the Queen on her 90th birthday, the beauty was sure to show respect to the monarch and also note how the long-reigning royal was instrumental in coaching her on appropriate etiquette and decorum at various occasions. Vanity Fair shares words spoken by the Duchess regarding how the Queen has guided her since becoming a part of the royal family.

“[Kate] said the Queen has helped guide her, generally, offering advice. ‘She’s been generous and not forceful at all in her views. And she’s really been there in a gentle guidance for me.'”

The Duchess added that she does still need to learn a thing or two about the art of the walkabout, seeing as she tends to become a little too chatty with attendees of various appearances.

“There’s a real art to walkabouts, everybody teases me in the family that I spend far too long chatting I still have to learn a little bit more, and to pick up a few more tips, I suppose.”

Likewise, it seems as though Kate has been responsible for sharing a few tips and infusing the Queen’s wardrobe with some seriously envious style.

The Daily Mail relays a recent connection that has been made between the Duchess’ fashionable ensembles and the Queen’s

“…it seems one very high-profile fan has been taking inspiration from her wardrobe of late, as onlookers have spotted uncanny similarities between Kate’s outfits and the Queen’s. The monarch, who has worked with dressmaker Angella Kelly for almost 25 years, normally sticks to her tried-and-tested formula of pastel-coloured cover-ups and slip-ons from Anello & Davide of Kensington.”

As the publication notes, the Queen has, however, in recent months made appearances in more vibrant prints and hues that are strikingly similar to those worn by Middleton. Queen Elizabeth stepped out in a dress that had a very similar pattern to that worn by the Duchess when she and Prince William visited Bhutan.

Likewise there have been a number of other ensembles of late worn by the Queen that have a similar look to the attire worn at various occasions by Kate. It seems the monarch is becoming more daring in selection of pattern and color and it is certainly worth wondering whether Middleton plays a role in these selections.

Although there have been ongoing rumors that the monarch is not a fan of Middlton’s ever since the beauty wed Prince William, it is clear that the two have a bond that easily stamps out such claims. Kate was referred to in her early years as the Duchess as “lazy Kate” yet the royal and mother of two has redeemed herself due to her ongoing efforts and support for various charities.

Kate and Prince William are clearly the perfect pair with the perfect little family, so much so that it is easy to forget that they almost called it quits for good. New details have emerged as to why the couple split just before Prince William finally proposed to Middleton. Marie Claire relays words from both Kate and Prince William about their split in 2007, stating that the Duchess was ready to commit, but that the Duke was still finding himself and not yet on the same page.

“‘We were both very young’, William said of his decision. ‘We were finding ourselves. It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up.'”

“‘I, at the time, wasn’t very happy about it’, explained Kate. ‘But actually it made me a stronger person.'”

What a shame it would have been if Kate never became the Duchess.

