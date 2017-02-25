Selena Gomez Joins The Weeknd In Amsterdam For Concert

Selena Gomez was seen supporting her man, The Weeknd, at his concert in Amsterdam for the European leg of his tour on Friday night.

Selena Gomez took to Instagram to share a quick snap of The Weeknd’s concert on Friday. The Instagram photo, which has now been deleted, showed the singer’s high heel shoes propped up on a press box at the show. The Weeknd’s face was clearly projected onto the screen in the background of the image.

Selena via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/VBL59o2Khf — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) February 24, 2017

The 24-year-old singer attended The Weeknd’s concert in Amsterdam. A fan site also caught a video of Selena Gomez making her way out of the Ziggo Dome with her security after the show.

Selena Gomez leaving The Weeknd concert. (Via me ????) pic.twitter.com/cFPLzt5oBQ — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) February 24, 2017

The Weeknd also has concert tour stops in Zurich and Paris this week, but it is not yet known if Gomez will be joining him for those show dates.

“Abel is proud to have Selena by his side.”

Selena has also been very busy recording new music and executive-producing the Netflix series Thirteen Reasons Why.

“She plans on showing up here and there on his tour. “She has a ton going on so she can’t drop everything, but she will show up on off-days.”

Selena Gomez’s mother shared a photo on her own Instagram last week of a family game night and although The Weeknd was not present, Selena showed support for her boyfriend by wearing an ensemble from his official merchandise collection, according to E! Online.

Insiders close to the new celebrity couple say that “they are falling for each other.”

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 24, 2017 at 3:08pm PST

“[The Weeknd] has told [Selena] how much he cares for her” and makes her “feel really confident.”

Regardless of their feelings, sources claim that the new couple is intentionally keeping their public appearances to a minimum. The Weeknd and Selena Gomez would like to get to know one another well before getting involved in another highly-publicized relationship.

Thank you fam for 110. I promise I will continue to cherish my platform and speaking truth but more importantly, each and every one of you have changed my life. I'm very grateful. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 16, 2017 at 6:45pm PST

Selena Gomez was formerly in a relationship with Justin Bieber. Their relationship and breakup were constantly reported on by the media.

The Weeknd was previously dating supermodel Bella Hadid. His split from her was very recent, almost exactly when the R&B singer began seeing Selena Gomez.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:02pm PST

Hadid and The Weeknd split in November and the two remained amicable, even appearing together in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

#ItAintMe. Thursday. @kygomusic A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:38am PST

According to ET Online, Bella Hadid unfollowed Selena Gomez on Instagram once news broke that she and her ex-boyfriend were dating. Gomez and Hadid previously ran in the same group of friends. Bella Hadid was reportedly very hurt that The Weeknd began dating Selena Gomez so soon after their breakup.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Staff/Getty Images]