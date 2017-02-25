‘Flop Or Flop’ Split: The Divorce Too Much For Christina And Tarek’s Daughter?

As HGTV Flip or Flop fans know, Christina El Moussa privately separated from Tarek back in May of last year. Considering how public their separation and divorce has been it has left many fans wondering – how has the split affected their children?

During an interview with PEOPLE for a decent cover story, Christina opened up about how difficult it was to explain the split to Taylor – their 6-year-old daughter. The Flip or Flop explained that they “tried to be really vague” when explaining the split to their daughter.

“We’re always remodeling our house or the yard, so when I moved out with the kids temporarily, we didn’t really get into it, and she didn’t ask.”

Until the Flip or Flip couple decided their split was not temporary and reconciliation was not in the cards – they decided they needed to explain what was going on to their daughter. Christina recalled the moment their 6-year-old daughter stated to ask about the split and the heartbreaking conversation she had to have.

“Taylor asked if we could get back together. We had to explain that sometimes couples get divorced but that she and Brayden are our No. 1 priority. We’ll always be a family.”

Considering their son Brayden is just a year old, the Flip or Flop couple have not had to sit down and have the same heartbreaking conversation with him that they had to have with their daughter about the split.

Similar Stories About Flip or Flop On Inquisitr

‘Flip or Flop’ Christina El Moussa Opens Up About Failed Marriage

‘Flip Or Flop’ Divorce Trending As Fans Continue To Obsess With The Reason Why

‘Flip Or Flop’ Split: Divorce Attorney Explains Reason Why Tarek El Moussa Is Asking Christina For Spousal Support

Divorce is hard on most children

Per Focus on the Family, there was a period of time where people believed getting a divorce was in the best interest of the children. The theory behind this thought is that if the parents are unhappy in the relationship – the children are going to be unhappy too. New research and statistics, however, have revealed that may not be the case.

Children of divorce suffer academically, experience more behavior problems, are more likely to live in poverty, are more likely to experiment with alcohol and drugs, and even experience illnesses more often.

???????????? A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Jan 31, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

Is divorce harder on famous couples?

Naturally, one can only assume things are more intense for children involved in a celebrity divorce. Every small detail regarding Christina El Moussa, Tarek, their children, and their divorce is always in the public eye. There is, unfortunately, little the couple can do without it making its way onto some form of media outlet which likely only makes things more difficult for their son and daughter.

While the marriage of Tarek and Christina El Moussa is over – the two are determined to continue to work together for the sake of their children and their business. Their son and daughter are their number one priorities and they believe ending their marriage has done a world of good for everyone – as both parents seem to be happier now.

The Flip or Flop stars have assured media they have received nothing but support from friends and family members and that their son and daughter are transitioning well to their new life together.

Do you think celebrity divorces are harder on children than divorces not involving celebrities? Do you find it heartbreaking that Christina and Tarek’s daughter want them to get back together? Share your thoughts with us on the Flip or Flop split in the comment’s section found down below.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]