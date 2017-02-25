Kevin Durant, Steve Kerr Speak Out Against Shaq O’Neal Over JaVale McGee Feud

Has Shaquille O’Neal gone too far in his years-long coverage of JaVale McGee during the popular “Shaqtin’ a Fool” segment on TNT’s Inside The NBA? Kevin Durant thinks so and the Golden State Warriors small forward has spoken out in support of his teammate, who he says doesn’t deserve the constant criticism from Shaq. Durant isn’t alone in his anger at the former NBA superstar either, and the Warriors coach Steve Kerr has also given his support to McGee.

It’s true that Shaq has taken aim at McGee for years, constantly featuring the Warriors center on his “Shaqtin’ a Fool” segment. For those wondering just how hard Shaq went in on McGee, just check out the YouTube video below. That compilation is for the segments about JaVale McGee from 2011-2016 and doesn’t even have the recent jabs Shaq has taken at his current NBA nemesis.

It’s pretty obvious why JaVale McGee might not be a fan of Shaq’s constant criticism but the Golden State Warriors are also tired of their center always taking the brunt of Shaq’s jokes during his blooper segment. ESPN reported that the NBA team reached out to Turner Sports, who is responsible for sports broadcast on TNT, to complain after the most recent “Shaqtin’ a Fool” segment that took aim specifically at McGee.

After the segment aired, McGee tweeted about Shaq’s ongoing segment that seems to revolve around him, calling out the NBA-superstar-turned-sports-commentator with the clever use of a peanut emoji and an acronym that was relatively easy to figure out.

Naturally, Shaq responded via Twitter and blasted McGee for only finally speaking up now that he’s on a good team. Prior to his move to the Warriors, JaVale has spent time with the Wizards, Nuggets, 76ers, and Mavericks. It is true that in recent months, McGee has been more oppositional about Shaq’s constant criticism of his playing abilities. The Twitter feud between Shaq and JaVale got pretty heated and eventually, Shaq threatened violence and JaVale called him out because he said it would never actually happen.

It turns out that JaVale McGee isn’t the only one who is sick of Shaq’s constant ribbing and the Warriors center got support from his teammate Kevin Durant as well as his coach Steve Kerr.

“He works extremely hard,” Durant told ESPN on Friday. “He’s come in here and done so much for us as a player, He only wants to be respected, just like anybody else.”

“I understand that Shaq works for a company that wants him to do that type of stuff and make fun of players… but when you just keep doing it time and time and time again, for no reason, and the guy actually disagrees with you and you threaten him… I didn’t know cops could threaten civilians like that.”

Durant wasn’t done ranting about Shaq’s constant coverage of JaVale McGee’s non-defining basketball moments. “It’s definitely childish,” Durant continued. “But that’s what they want from these stars and these retired players… to feud with the guys playing now. If I was JaVale, I’d feel the same way. It’s childish.”

Steve Kerr also weighed in on the Shaquille O’Neal vs. JaVale McGee feud.

“JaVale has been fantastic for us, as a player, a teammate, fantastic guy,” Kerr said. “He’s funny, he’s fun to be around, he does his job. He’s a total pro.

“I don’t blame him for being frustrated. Shaq’s been picking on him for years and years and years. I think JaVale, and rightfully so, I feel like he’s frustrated. It’s like, ‘It never ends.’ It’s one thing to just have a little fun, but I think you can go a little bit over the top.”

Possibly the best part in all of the backlash against Shaquille O’Neal for his constantly negative coverage of JaVale McGee happened when Kevin Durant decided to put the former NBA star on blast for his own play.

“Shaq was a s**tty free throw shooter. He missed dunks. He airballed free throws. He couldn’t shoot outside the paint. He’s bigger than everybody. He didn’t have any skill, but he was bigger and stronger than everybody. And he’s still a great player, but you had your flaws too as a player. And he played on five or six teams too, so it’s not like he was just like this perfect center. You had your flaws, too.”

Ouch! Considering how hard that several members of the Golden State Warriors have hit back against Shaq for his “Shaqtin’ a Fool” segment and it’s obvious focus on McGee’s gaffes, many are wondering how TNT will react. Should Shaq’s segment be shut down or should he be allowed to continue his constant ribbing of JaVale McGee? Sound off in the comments below and let us know if Shaq should be stopped or allowed to continue his commentary.

