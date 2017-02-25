Shaq Vs McGee: Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors Rally Behind JaVale

Shaq ribbing JaVale McGee on national television has went on for years, and the Golden State Warriors big man decided he has had enough and let O’Neal know via Twitter that he will have none of it anymore. Kevin Durant, Steve Kerr, and the whole Warriors team are taking sides, and naturally they are standing up for their mate.

The mess all started Thursday night after Shaq showed a Doctor Strange parody video on Shaqtin’ a Fool featuring the basketball blunders committed by JaVale McGee throughout his career. It all went downhill from there with an ensuing Twitter feud between the two bigs, the Golden State Warriors backing McGee, O’Neal responding yet again and never backing down, and, now, the Warriors team reportedly calling Turner Sports’ attention to the matter.

O’Neal, via Inside The NBA‘s weekly segment over at TNT, has constantly poked fun at JaVale McGee more than any other player making the Warriors center the biggest laughingstock on the show. But, JaVale McGee reached boiling point and stick it to Shaq via his social media account after the Warriors’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

JaVale McGee reminded Shaq that he’s now a grown person and won’t stay silent for long. But, Shaq went back firing at him referring to him as a “bum” and threatening him to smack the s**t out of his “bum ass.”

Last thing: think about this…. h3 woke up and I was the 1st thing on his mind when he made that video…THAT AINT WIERD TO YALL? — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

Maybe he's in love with me…. maybe I should be flattered? IDK GUYS!! pic.twitter.com/Buqyqc2PBb — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

@JaValeMcGee34 don't be acting like u a g I'll smack the s**t out yo bum ass u da one that be looking stupid with your dumb ass #bumass — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

Oh we threatening people now? Kick rocks you old bastard… you ain't gone do sh** !!! And that's on my mama… stick to cooning! https://t.co/ZFuGREc1WJ — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

@JaValeMcGee34 now since you on a good team u wanna act like you a player now stop it u will only be remembered for shaqtin a fool #bumass — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

Forget being on a good team… Ima grown man… you've had these ????'s in yo mouth for 5-6 years now… u thought I was just gone stay silent? https://t.co/3gTpTgVgmU — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

According to ESPN league sources, JaVale McGee’s team, the Golden State Warriors, has expressed its concern, and is now seeking the intervention of Turner Sports to bring to light the issue involving Shaquille O’Neal and his coverage of JaVale McGee on the show.

The Warriors fear that the Shaqtin’ a Fool segment hosted by Shaq could be damaging the image of McGee with its regular attack on the player. Turner Sports has confirmed that the Warriors did spoke with them regarding the matter.

And, the sentiment of McGee’s team is echoed by no less than Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who incidentally had his stint as a TNT broadcaster himself before helming the NBA team.

“JaVale has been fantastic for us as a player, as a teammate, fantastic guy,” Kerr told the media after the Warriors practice on Friday. “You think about JaVale’s career where you’re in this position where someone on national TV is making fun of you night after night. It’s not the greatest thing for your reputation.”

The 51-year-old Kerr added that he gets where JaVale McGee’s frustration is coming from. He said that he himself had a preconceived notion of his center before and found it to be untrue when he got to work with McGee whom he called a real professional.

Warriors’ superstar Kevin Durant also came to his teammate’s defense. He seconded Kerr on the potential adverse effect of Shaq’s constant ridiculing of JaVale McGee. He even called it childish and cited Shaq’s own flaws and limitations as a player.

@KDTrey5 mind yo business this ain't for you, — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

@KDTrey5 I understand u sticking up for your teammate that's cool but your boy @JaValeMcGee34 is still a bum, he started it I'm a finish it — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

Durant said that while he understands that it’s fun at times and Shaq is just doing it as part of his job, it turns ugly when you pick on someone and do it time and again. He also expressed his dismay over Shaq’s words threatening JaVale McGee, and believes that it’s uncalled for for the Hall of Famer to say that, especially because Shaq swore in as Clayton County sheriff’s deputy in Georgia back in 2016, and is also a reserve police officer in Florida.

“I didn’t know cops could threaten civilians like that,” Durant said. “It’s definitely childish.”

Kevin Durant also cited the shortcomings of Shaq as a basketball player. He said that the retired NBA player was not a good free throw shooter, even throwing airballs on multiple occasions, and did not have the range to shoot outside. He also threw some compliment to JaVale McGee and said that he was happy the Warriors center has finally stood up for himself.

“JaVale works extremely hard, has come in here and done extremely well as a player,” Durant added. “He only wants to be respected like anybody else.”

[Featured Image By David Zalubowski/AP Images]