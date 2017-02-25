Kanye West Reportedly Launching His Own Makeup Line Named After Mother

Kanye West is looking to expand his empire once again as reports claim the rapper is adding a cosmetics line to his brand. The 39-year-old is said to be planning a makeup line dubbed “Donda” in honor his mother who passed away in 2007.

People reported on Kanye’s newest business venture as the rapper seems to be giving Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics line some competition.

“Kanye West is about to give Kylie Jenner some competition in the makeup market. The rapper and fashion designer, who just unveiled his fifth Yeezy collection at New York Fashion Week, is getting started on another business venture: a beauty brand.”

The article states TMZ first reported on Kanye’s intention of creating a makeup line as he filed paperwork stating he intends on using the brand name Donda to produce cosmetics and other products.

“Kanye’s filed legal docs declaring his intention to produce DONDA brand makeup, perfumes, lotions and other cosmetics.”

TMZ also stated it doesn’t seem Kanye is quite ready to launch his beauty brand but is claiming the brand for future developments.

“Kanye’s application to snag the DONDA cosmetics line is currently being processed but our sources say at this time he’s only filed the paperwork in case something develops.”

The site included a screenshot of a tweet West posted on February 14 that shows his Donda Communications Company’s “categories of influence organizational chart.” His chart depicts ideas ranging from lifestyle and home to hospitality and wellness.

However, in true Kanye fashion, it appears he has since deleted the image from his Twitter. An account called “Donda Create,” while not verified, has been dedicated to posting images from Kanye’s Yeezy collections. But it’s not clear if this account will also be used to promote any makeup the rapper may produce in the future.

What is clear, though, is West’s intention on using the brand name Donda for whatever products he may release, according to People.

“According to West’s filing with the United States Patent and Trademark office, it seems like the star plans on using the name Donda as the overall umbrella for his lifestyle empire.”

Not only would Kanye be creating his own line of makeup, but it appears he would be marketing a wide range of beauty products.

“The star trademarked the word to be used on all beauty products, even non-medicated lip care preparations, nail polish, sunscreen and ‘breath freshening confectionery’ like breath mints, candy, and gum.”

And while Kanye is the creator of several Yeezy seasons, he may be branching out to create another line of clothing under the Donda name.

“There might also be a Donda fashion line in the works too, since West trademarked the use of the word on bags, clothing and jewelry.”

It seems West is turning into quite the mogul as news of latest trademark goes public. Of course, it also raises a few eyebrows as his cosmetics brand would be in direct competition with his 19-year-old sister-in-law Kylie Jenner’s lip kit line.

While Jenner has seen massive success in Kylie Cosmetics, there’s no telling how she would feel about Yeezy giving her some competition. It may be his way of seeking revenge after the teen KarJenner signed a deal with Puma, a rival to Kanye’s Adidas-based Yeezy brand, last year.

1000% there will never be a Kylie Puma anything. That's on my family! 1000% Kylie is on Yeezy team!!! — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 9, 2016

Us Weekly reported on the family drama after Kanye took to Twitter to share his dismay.

“It’s safe to say Kanye West is not pro-Puma. The superstar rapper ripped his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner’s deal with the brand in his Twitter rant on Tuesday, February 9…”

Kanye may have claimed Kylie for team Yeezy, but the teen ultimately decided to partner with Puma as she continues to model for the brand today. Perhaps Donda cosmetics is Kanye’s way of getting some payback, or perhaps he’s just expanding his empire as everything he produces seems to be an instant hit with fans.

