‘Fox News’ Fake Expert? Nils Bildt Not Swedish Defense & National Security Advis

Just a few days after #lastnightinSweden, Swedes are now asking “who is Nils Bildt?” the man that was on Fox News Friday and inaccurately labeled as the “Swedish Defense and National Security Advisor.”

Bildt went on the O’Reilly Factor, agreeing with the statements made by Donald Trump in Melbourne, Florida, less than a week ago. The reason that Swedes are talking about Nils Bildt is not because of what he is saying, but because he is not the Swedish defense and national security advisor as Fox labeled him. How did Bildt end up on Fox News’ O’Reilly Factor as a false expert?

On the O’Reilly Factor, Bill first spoke to Ann Sofie Naslund from Expressen who stated that the issues with immigrants are not about safety, but about social issues such as schooling.

Tweet 1/2

Vidare diskussion på Fox News O'reilly Factor ang. Sverige.

Först ut är Ann Sofie Näslund, Expressen.#svpol pic.twitter.com/jG36Q6CgpN — Darko Crncevic (@daccraft) February 24, 2017

Metro reported that after Naslund, Nils Bildt, a Swedish man, went on the popular Bill O’Reilly show on Fox News in the United States, talking about the connection between crime and immigration in Sweden, and agreeing with what Donald Trump said nearly a week ago.

What was startling to Swedish people everywhere is that Bildt was presented as a “Swedish Defense and National Security Advisor.” This made a lot of people ask on social media who Nils Bildt is as no one has ever heard of him before. Metro inquired with the Swedish Embassy and they did not know who he was.

Tweet 2/2

Nils Bildt (inte en aning om vem snubben är) svarar på Ann Sofie Näslunds påståenden.#svpol pic.twitter.com/MNhkPAGpbI — Darko Crncevic (@daccraft) February 24, 2017

It appears that Nils Bildt is not who he says he is. He is really Nils Tolling, and Nils Bildt is his alias, according to Johan Wiktorin, who is an intelligence and security advisor, the CEO of Brqthrough, and chair of SCIP Nordic-Baltic. Wiktorin is not too impressed with Fox News on who they claim is their Swedish national security expert.

So @FoxNews This is Nils G Tolling and he's not known in our circles as an expert. Not on National Security anyway. pic.twitter.com/2MVu85mhWr — Johan Wiktorin (@forsvarsakerhet) February 24, 2017

According to SVD, Nils Bildt does not even live in Sweden. Bildt emigrated from Sweden in 1994 and grew up in Westport, CT, and now runs a security company in the United States. He has a Master of Arts in International Policy. He changed his last name from Tolling to Bildt in 2003.

According to Swedish paper Aftonbladet, Bildt spent a year in jail after being convicted in 2014 by Arlington District court of being guilty of violence towards a civil servant. In court, Bildt reportedly even threatened the victim. His character took a hit with the court comment of “He has no self-control.”

In addition, there appears to be a Wikileaks file on Tolling.

On Friday, Metro did reach out to Nils Bildt, who responded by email that he is an independent analyst, and Fox News chose to mislead their viewers by labeling him a “Swedish Defense and National Security Advisor.”

“I participated in Bill O’Reilly’s program on Fox News, it was Fox News editor who used the title – I myself had no control over their choice of title. I am an independent analyst based in the United States. I hope this clarifies the matter. “

What do you think about Nils Bildt and his appearance on Fox News’ O’Reilly Factor?

[Featured Image by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images]