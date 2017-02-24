Donald Trump Says Mexico Wall Is Ready To Be Built, Contractors Prepare Bids

Donald Trump has announced that the wall is officially ready to be built across the Mexican border and that their plans are “way ahead of schedule.” The president told construction contractors to start to prepare bids that they will begin accepting on March 6.

Donald Trump has officially put out the word to construction companies to prepare their bids to build the border wall to divide Mexico and the United States with a physical barrier.

According to Politico, the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection posted a notification on Friday that it would begin accepting bids from construction contractors on March 6. The submission will be a two-stage process. The first step is for the contractors to submit a design for the wall.

The Department of Homeland Security estimated that the total cost of the Mexico border wall will be around $21.6 billion. The DHS also claimed that they would be handing out contracts by the middle of April, so the process is supposedly going to move quickly.

THANK YOU #CPAC2017! #MAGA A post shared by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Feb 24, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

President Trump spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday where he repeated a regular talking point that his administration has used in the past saying, “we’ve defended other nations’ borders while leaving ours wide open, anybody can come in.”

Trump’s statement prompted an audience member to shout, “Build the wall!”

“Oh, we’re going to build a wall, don’t worry about it. We’re building the wall. We’re building the wall. “In fact, it’s going to start soon. Way ahead of schedule. Way ahead of schedule. Way, way, way ahead of schedule. It’s going to start very soon.”

The Mexico border wall has been a key part of Donald Trump’s political agenda since the beginning of his presidential campaign.

When Trump kicked off his presidential campaign at the Trump Tower in 2015, he devoted a significant amount of time to discuss taking a hard stance on immigration and promised to build a border wall that the Mexican government would pay for.

Our victory was a win for every hardworking citizen in this country who believes in freedom, security and the rule of law. Our victory was a win for conservative values. And our victory was a win for everyone who believes it is time to stand up for America, to stand up for the American Worker, and to stand up for the American Flag. We are all part of this historic movement – a movement the likes of which the world has never seen before. #CPAC2017 A post shared by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Feb 24, 2017 at 9:22am PST

Since taking office in January, President Trump has taken some steps towards initiating construction of the wall but it had gained little traction because no one believed that the Mexican government would fund it.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has held the position that in no way would Mexico be paying for Trump’s wall.

However, Trump and other White House officials have insisted that the Mexican government will ultimately pay.

This afternoon I signed an executive order to establish task forces that will help scrap job-killing regulations on American businesses. A post shared by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Feb 24, 2017 at 11:10am PST

The situation has created strained relations between the two countries to the point that the Mexican president announced last month that he had canceled his trip to Washington, D.C. The White House later said that the decision for Pena Nieto’s trip to be canceled was a mutual decision.

President Trump consistently praised his secretary of homeland security, John Kelly, telling the audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference that he had done a “fantastic job.”

Trump also defended the recent pair of memos sent out by the Department of Homeland Security earlier this week, which ordered tougher enforcement on the United States’ immigration laws.

“We’re getting the bad ones out.”

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Staff/Getty Images]