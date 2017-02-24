Want To Get Paid To Lose Weight? HealthyWage Pays Dollars For Pounds

Have you been struggling to lose weight and get fit for years without success? Maybe you just can’t seem to find the motivation to stick with a healthy eating plan and exercise regimen? Well, one company wants to give you a huge incentive to finally take those extra pounds off. HealthyWage will pay you to lose weight. Yes, you read that right. HealthyWage will make a bet with you on how much weight you can lose, and if you win, it could pay off big.

But bear in mind you have to win your wager.

How HealthyWage Works

The only catch is that in order to make money, you have to be willing to risk a little money. With HealthyWage you decide how much weight you think you can lose in a certain amount of time, and how much you can pay monthly into your wager. You can play with those numbers with their HealthyWage calculator to find the right mix of realistic weight loss and monetary reward.

For instance, if you want to lose 100 pounds in nine months and bet $25 a month, your potential prize runs between $939 and $1,081. If you increase your wager to $50 per month with HealthyWage, you could win $1454 to $1743. All without the humiliation of going on national TV and being publicly weighed in to win money like The Biggest Loser. Plus there’s room for more than one “winner.”

Once you calculate how much you want to lose, how much time you want to lose it in, and how much you want to bet each month, you’re asked four more questions about your gender, height, current weight, and current waist size to determine the exact amount you can win with the parameters you entered into the HealthyWage calculator. Then you enter your email address and a password to set up your account and click through to see what your exact prize would be and how much of it is profit over the wager you pay throughout the course of the program.

Either accept that bet or keep on calculating. You begin your challenge with a video of weighing in to show your starting weight and make another video of your final weight to end your HealthyWage challenge. There are some rules for the weighing process which are fully outlined on the site.

HealthyWage Success Stories

HealthyWage features success stories and photos on their website of those who bet on themselves and won big. Danielle from Montana wanted to lose 130 pounds in nine months. She succeeded and brought home $1,323. While the cash is certainly nice, she says there were more important concerns than just the money.

“My son was one when I started, and I just decided I wanted to be as healthy as I can be so I can be around to raise him!”

If you’re thinking you don’t have enough weight to lose to earn a lot of money with this program, remember that it depends on how much you wager, and how long your HealthyWage challenge lasts. Anastasia wanted to lose a relatively small amount of weight at 40 pounds, but she maxed out the time for her challenge at 18 months and made sure she made a wager high enough that she simply couldn’t afford to lose her bet. She also looked at how much she was spending on fast food and carry-out and decided to make that amount her bet to prevent her from having extra money for junk food.

Anastasia paid in $167 per month for 18 months, lost her 40 pounds, and won the maximum prize available, $10,000. If that doesn’t get you excited about losing weight and making a big prize, probably not much will.

HealthyWage Offers Benefits Beyond The Bank

Besides a huge boost to your self-esteem and your bank account, HealthyWage points out the huge health benefits to your heart by taking off those extra pounds:

You can reduce your risk of heart attack and stroke

Maintaining a healthy weight affects your heart’s efficiency and makes you less prone to heart conditions

Weight loss can improve your metabolic function and lower blood pressure

If you don’t already have high blood pressure, losing weight can help reduce your risk

You also have a lowered risk of blood clots, which can be life-threatening

While you’re risking some of your money with HealthyWage, at least with the flexibility to choose your wager, you choose exactly how much money — and weight — you have to lose.

