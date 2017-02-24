WWE News: WWE Releases Roman Reigns Video Showing How Successful He Is

The WWE has been trying to push Roman Reigns as their biggest star for two years now. A lot of fans will still cheer for the big man, but there are just as many who boo him because the WWE pushed him before many felt he deserved it. In a new YouTube video released by the WWE, they have chosen to show four “remarkable records” broken by Roman Reigns.

It is sure to rile up anti-Roman Reigns fans, although the WWE has tried to avoid moments that really angered those fans. Instead, the four records broken by Roman Reigns included these items.

Going undefeated in six-man tag team matches as a member of The Shield by winning 12 in a row over a seven-month reign before someone finally beat them. It was Daniel Bryan as part of the team of Team Hell No and Randy Orton that forced Seth Rollins to submit to break the record. Breaking the record for the most Royal Rumble eliminations. This was not the Royal Rumble match that turned fans against him, but the one where fans actually cheered for him to eliminate Batista at the end. Tying the record for the most eliminations in a traditional Survivor Series match. He eliminated four of the five members of the opposing team. Roman Reigns main evented the biggest WrestleMania in WWE history in 2016 at AT&T Stadium. This was his match against Triple H when he won the WWE world title.

The interesting thing about the push of Roman Reigns in the WWE is that fans were solidly behind him when he was part of The Shield. When Seth Rollins turned on Roman and Dean Ambrose, the fans were still on his side. They even cheered him in that debut Royal Rumble appearance.

However, when the WWE pushed him hard into the world title scene, over fan favorite Daniel Bryan, everything crashed down around Reigns. When the WWE brought out The Rock to endorse Roman after the Royal Rumble win, fans even booed The Rock.

The WWE tried to put Roman Reigns in the same situation they put Daniel Bryan in before, having The Authority work to screw him over and hold him down. Sadly, in today’s world, fans know the storylines are scripted, so the fact that they knew the WWE still wanted Roman at the top kept him from becoming a sympathetic face.

Triple H, an evil authority figure who fans hated for holding Daniel Bryan down, came in and won the world title in the Royal Rumble, screwing over Roman Reigns, and fans cheered for Triple H.

A number of wrestlers, some of them villains, have surpassed Roman Reigns in the WWE since he failed a drug test in 2016. That cost Reigns a chance to win the WWE world title, and both Finn Balor and Kevin Owens stepped in to replace him at the top of the WWE.

Roman Reigns next step is a match with Braun Strowman at Fastlane. Interestingly, the damage to Reigns is so bad that even Jim Ross said that he feels Braun Strowman needs to win the match because he is who needs the bigger push right now.

After that, Roman Reigns is rumored to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania, a match that will likely see him get more boos than any point in his career. It will be interesting to see what happens at Fastlane and how that plays into WrestleMania.

