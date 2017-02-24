Lana Del Rey Urges 12AM Witchcraft For Donald Trump: Christian Prayers Follow

Singer Lana Del Rey might be famous for her “Summertime Sadness” and “Video Games,” but on Friday, February 24, the artist gained buzz for jumping on the bandwagon of witches trying to put a hex on President Donald Trump. On Twitter, Lana urged the witchcraft to start at the stroke of midnight during four days exactly at midnight — on February 24, March 26, April 24, and May 23. Those days are close to some days that have a “new moon” in 2017, not a “full moon,” which is often associated with witchcraft. However, the “new moon” is one that has been reserved for plenty of religious festivals or practices since biblical days, as reported by Bible Hub.

As reported by Page Six, although Lana wrote that the “ingredients can [be] found online” for the witchcraft ceremony — which are said to include certain things like a Tarot card and President Trump’s photo — the publication points to the witchcraft Facebook group at the center of the ceremony claiming that the witchcraft isn’t designed to hurt Mr. Trump. Instead of likening the February 24th witchcraft ritual to using a voodoo doll, the claims of the Facebook witchcraft group entail simply stopping Mr. Trump from a destructive path by allegedly knocking him off of his presidential throne, as it were.

However, in spite of the planned witchcraft ceremonial urgings against President Trump, there’s a backlash rising from people who may or may not be Trump supporters — but are making it clear that they don’t plan to use witchcraft to defy Mr. Trump. As seen in the below GIF posted as a reply to Lana from Twitter user @huntyboots, some are declaring in response to Del Ray, “I don’t play with demons.”

Others are addressing the issues with prayers, like Facebook user Kim Johnson, who went live on Facebook in a Coffee with Kim: Show down between witches and Trump?” The video has gotten hundreds of views, and is rife with comments from commentators who are writing about praying against the planned witchcraft ceremony.

As noted by Bible Hub, Scripture has called “rebellion is as sinful as witchcraft” and witchcraft and magic spells were spoken of being destroyed in negative terms throughout plenty of passages.

A search for “witchcraft Donald Trump” on Facebook turns up a variety of responses regarding the planned event, which invited not just female witches but men and all versions of various witchcraft practitioners to join the spirit of “binding” Mr. Trump.

However, Facebook users like Valeria Jayne Mann McMahan posted a

“Dear Christian Friends, How much do you pray for our elected officials? That’s a rhetorical question. You don’t need to answer me that. But I do think that each of us should individually answer it for ourselves. Paul wrote to Timothy – and I believe for our instruction and benefit, ‘…I urge that entreaties and prayers, petitions and thanksgivings, be made on behalf of all men, for kings and all who are in authority, so that we may lead a tranquil and quiet life in all godliness and dignity. This is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior, who desires all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth.’ (1 Timothy 2:1-4, NASB)”

McMahan called the witchcraft ceremonies an attempt to cast a “mass spell” on Mr. Trump and the Trump administration — with McMahan noting that as a Christian, she also prayed for President Obama when he was in office.

As seen in the top photo above, Pastor Joshua Nink prayed for Mr. Trump when he was still a Republican presidential candidate.

[Featured Image by Jae C. Hong, File/AP Images]