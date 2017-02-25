‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Feb. 27 To Mar. 3: Ransom, Love Triangles

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the upcoming week prove that fans should not be missing the next episodes in the daytime soap. There have been astounding changes in the dynamics of the characters. The change in Gloria (Judith Chapman) and Jack’s (Peter Bergman) current relationship will not sit well with Michael (Christian LeBlanc).

Michael Demands an Explanation

Jack’s decision to hire Gloria as his assistant will not go unnoticed. The arrangement is too unusual for Michael and he will demand an explanation why his mother is taking dictation from Jack. The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday reveal that Michael will become so angry with this arrangement that he questions Jack directly as according to him, “it would have been less bizarre to see Victor Newman” acting as Jack’s assistant. Michael will not buy Jack’s explanation that Gloria needed a job and he needs an assistant.

Michael wants Jack to realize his mother is not fair game. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Michael will find a way to communicate to Jack that if he hurts his mother, it would be a declaration of war against him. It seems that Jack will not be fazed and Nikki will even see him sneaking into Gloria’s room.

Love Triangle

The Young and the Restless spoilers also hint that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Ravi (Abhi Sinha) might end up together. The two need to work with each other to solve the issue in their computer program and they will find healing in each other’s arms. Their interaction over the computer would draw them closer to each other.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will take note of how the relationship between the two is progressing. If she does not step up and admit she likes Ravi too, she would lose the guy altogether. Speaking of Ashley’s struggles, The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that she will not let her brother continue making wrong decisions. To Jake’s surprise, she will not hesitate to call the shots to make sure that the company survives. Her brother might go down but she will not allow the company to go down with him even if this causes a drift between them.

Check out the hot new cover of @SoapDigest! There's BIG drama next week on The Young and the Restless! pic.twitter.com/lRUdr09viN — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) February 24, 2017

Hostage Crisis

Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) agreed to pay the ransom to have his son back. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate she might need to take desperate measures to ensure her son’s safety. When she receives the call demanding a ransom, she will do what it takes to get his baby boy back.

Even if Paul (Doug Davidson) wants to call the cops, Lauren wants to make sure that her son will not be harmed. Calling the police force to their aid is a sure way to put her child in danger. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Lauren would try to scrape all her funds to give the kidnappers what they want. The clock is ticking and making the wrong decision would put her son in danger.

Lauren Faces Every Mother's Nightmare on The Young and the Restless (SNEAK PEEK) https://t.co/ClFmetclfi #YR pic.twitter.com/QzUZEnJwRs — Daytime Confidential (@dcconfidential) February 24, 2017

More Spoilers For The Young And The Restless

Minor spoilers for The Young and the Restless in the upcoming week reveal Kevin (Greg Rikaart) needs to be cautious with his movements. His dangerous assignment could prove to be lethal. One false move and he might regret his decision to make his way to Genoa City. Will Kevin be successful in his mission?

Meanwhile, The Young and the Restless would also see some intervention from Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind). All she wants is for her parents to be back together. She will do what it takes to make sure that her dad and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will stop seeing each other. She could land in big trouble as she finds a way to make sure that her mom and dad will be together, but for now, all she wants is for her family to be complete again.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 27 to March 3 is heating up and it would be exciting to see what happens next in Genoa City.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]