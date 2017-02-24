WWE News: Former World Champion Says This Could Be His Last ‘WrestleMania’

With WrestleMania 33 right around the corner, wrestling fans are preparing for what may be the biggest event of the year, but for one superstar, it may be their last. There is only one match confirmed and in place for the huge pay-per-view (PPV), but many others are rumored and expected to be named in the coming weeks. Now, one of the top rumored matches includes a superstar who has said this WrestleMania could be his last.

Big Show has spent the last few months getting into the best shape of his life, and the 45-year-old WWE superstar is doing it for a very good reason. Last year at WrestleMania 32, he was part of a battle royal which ended up including NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal as well, and it led to the giants facing off.

Since then, there have been rumors of the two behemoths having a match at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, but nothing has been set in stone. As shown by the official website of WWE, Big Show even laid out the challenge to Shaq, and he has been preparing for the acceptance and the match.

As he trains, he’s also letting Shaq know that he needs to get in better shape and stop messing around.

.@Shaq! Karaoke? Doughnuts? You better get serious. All roads lead to @WrestleMania. The only giant! pic.twitter.com/5uX4EUyXVF — Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) February 9, 2017

After posting that tweet, WWE’s website decided to have a sit-down interview with the wrestling giant and ask him about a number of topics. When it came to the subject of Shaq, Big Show became a bit offended that the NBA star isn’t taking things seriously.

“I mean, here’s the thing. We shot this off at the ESPY Awards, Shaq said he’s in, I thought this would be a good match for fans to see two giants go at it. And I see Shaq riding around, singing karaoke and stopping in at Krispy Kreme. I’m like, ‘Hey! If you’re not gonna take it serious, find something else to do!’ I’ve given 22 years of my blood, sweat and tears to this business and I’m doing this favor to Shaq.”

Shaquille O’Neal showing up to get involved in last year’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was an unexpected surprise. Seeing him and Big Show face off with Kane close by, it made you realize just how reinforced that ring had to be to hold all of that weight and bulk.

Having Shaq show up last year and make an appearance in the territory of Big Show didn’t sit well with him. Now, Big Show wants to get his shot at the former Orlando Magic center before it is too late. While speaking with WWE, he let the world know that he may not have many more chances for this to happen.

“This could be my last WrestleMania. He needs to step up. I’m not trying to be mean, but my time’s valuable. I get it. I don’t have foot powder commercials, car commercials, insurance commercials. I get it. He’s a busy man. But if he’s gonna step in the ring, in my business, at our biggest event of the year? Show me you’re serious. If anything, talk a little trash. Let me know you’re motivated. Because right now? I just get the feeling he’s terrified. He shot his mouth off, he’s in over his head and he’s trying to back out. So just let me know what’s going on, brother.”

The challenge has been issued and Big Show has been putting in the work to make the match against Shaquille O’Neal happen at WrestleMania 33. If it’s going to happen, WWE will announce it in the next couple of weeks and that reveal will be almost as big as the two competitors.

Now, will Big Show’s final WrestleMania match be against someone who isn’t a wrestler? If so, it wouldn’t be the first time, as he faced boxer Floyd “Money” Mayweather at WrestleMania XXIV, and sumo wrestler Akebano at WrestleMania 21.

Show happened to lose both of those matches.

Big Show has been a part of WWE and the professional wrestling world for more than 20 years, and it is hard to imagine the ring without the giant in it. He just recently turned 45-years-old and looks to be in the best shape of his life for his expected WrestleMania 33 match against Shaquille O’Neal, but he isn’t getting any younger. He will likely continue for a few more years, but one never knows in this business, and this could be the last time the Big Show wrestles at the big show.

[Featured Image by WWE]