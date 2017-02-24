‘Star Wars: Han Solo’ Full Title TBA At D23? Celebration May Focus On Episode 8

An untitled Star Wars Han Solo solo movie is in the works, and with it a recent cast photo has been revealed, confirming to the public that they are on board. Some all too familiar faces, some new to others. Even director J.J. Abrams has given his approval, according to Fox News.

“I think it is a thrill to be a part of something that meant so much to me as a kid and to be part of allowing it to mean so much for kids now. It is fun to see it live on in various forms and ways even five years ago I would have never imagined it would have continued and knowing what is coming up is even more exciting.”

The working title to the Star Wars Anthology movie is called “Red Cup”, according to The Guardian, but now rumor has it that sources with Star Wars News Net mentioned that the real title to the movie will be revealed at this year’s D23 Expo scheduled for Anaheim, Calif. in June.

Considering there’s an abbreviated amount of time between the two flicks, it may behoove them to promote the Lucasfilm projects in an appropriate fashion based on timing. Star Wars Celebration in Orlando is just prior to D23, so it would be good for them to plan accordingly.

The second piece of interesting detail coming from Star Wars News Net revealed the following:

“The second thing, coming from a separate source, is that there will be a bigger commitment concerning Star Wars at D23 this year than there has been in the past, and fans won’t want to miss all the excitement at this year’s event.”

The pattern with previous movies like Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One is that there was a need to train peoples’ focus on the project of interest by providing all content possible to promote that movie. This wouldn’t allow fans to get sidetracked. For instance, at the 2015 San Diego Comic Con and Celebration events, all eyes were trained on TFW with a minor sidebar panel regarding Rogue One. The year after, Rogue One was the ringleader at all events with Episode 8 and the Han Solo movie being secondary.

So as you can tell, there’s a strategy of importance when it comes to promoting flicks.

As 2018 rolls around and with the Star Wars Han Solo movie slated for May of that year, the next Celebration event falls a little too close to the release date, that is if the event is scheduled for April. Star Wars News Net had surmised that a good amount of Han Solo content may be delivered at the D23 Expo and SDCC.

Concerning the well-known latter event though, there is an impression being left that “Disney undoubtedly showed that they are slowly withdrawing their products from other events like SDCC.” Forecasts tend to see a shift in focusing on their own events like that of D23 and Celebration, so if Disney has been pumping the brakes on their products at the San Diego Comic-Con for the past few years, according to Star Wars News Net, there could likely be a full solid focus on the Han Solo anthology movie promotional content featured at the D23 Expo.

So there seems to be a push for fans or any Star Wars enthusiast to make way to the event in Anaheim, Calif. come this July 14 through 16.

We have a good feeling about this. The first cast photo of the #HanSolo movie starring #AldenEhrenreich is HERE! https://t.co/DY7CHjycng pic.twitter.com/16xlKT8lrw — EW Flashback (@EWFlashback) February 22, 2017

So how much do you look forward to when the movie presents itself to the public at these conventions? Which star do you look forward to seeing and what questions would you have for the cast and crew in what to expect in the new anthology flick?

The untitled Star Wars Han Solo anthology movie is slated for release come May 25, 2018.

[Featured Image by Sascha Steinbach /Getty Images]