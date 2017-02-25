WWE News: Finn Balor Being Removed From ‘Raw’ Roster, Headed to ‘SmackDown’

Finn Balor’s return to WWE television is expected to happen over the next few weeks, but there is a strong possibility that he may not be returning to Raw as most people assume. At WWE Summerslam, Finn Balor defeated Seth Rollins to become the first WWE Universal Champion. The future looks bright, but a shoulder injury forced him to vacate the title, and he has working to recover in time for Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando.

The WWE Universe continues to wait for Finn Balor’s return. As of this writing, the creative plans for him at Wrestlemania haven’t been revealed. There doesn’t seem to be a spot for him on the Raw roster because the card for Orlando is full enough already, especially after WWE gave Balor’s push to Roman Reigns. On paper, a match with Sami Zayn seems likely, but that isn’t exactly what the WWE Universe had in mind for Balor.

The expectation has been that Finn would be medically cleared to return to the ring around WWE FastLane, which is true. During this week’s round of NXT tapings, Balor made a surprise appearance and was able to go a little in the ring. Now, it’s being reported that he’ll be making his return to WWE television during the post-FastLane edition of Raw in a little over a week. However, WWE officials may have other plans for him.

It’s likely that WWE officials are planning to keep Finn Balor on Raw for the foreseeable future, but there is another report that is claiming WWE could be removing him from the Raw roster, which means Balor may return to SmackDown over the next few weeks. The fact is that WWE officials are likely struggling to find a spot for Balor on the Raw roster, so moving him to SmackDown until the WWE Draft may be a good idea.

The WWE Universe is also expecting Finn Balor to return to Raw, so the reason why creative plans for Finn have been unclear is because WWE officials are considering moving him to SmackDown. As of this writing, Balor has only been advertised for some WWE live events after WWE FastLane. Technically, those are live events for the Raw roster, but it wouldn’t be the first time the two rosters mixed for an untelevised event.

Finn Balor’s luck may turn around because Seth Rollins is still questionable for the match with Triple H at Wrestlemania 33. There is a lot of speculation about possible replacements for Rollins if he’s not medically cleared for the rivalry. The Demon vs. The Game may seem a bit random, but the WWE Universe would be interested to see a feud between them, especially since Wrestlemania 33 will take place in Orlando this year.

However, Balor would have to stay on Raw if a feud with HHH is actually going to happen. WWE just may be delaying their creative plans for Finn Balor because of Rollins injury. If Seth Rollins vs. Triple H moves forward as planned, Balor moving to SmackDown Live could create a lot of intriguing possibilities for him.

For instance, it has been reported that WWE officials could be setting up AJ Styles for a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura for Wrestlemania 33. As much as the WWE Universe would love to see that, The King of Strong Style has some unfinished business in NXT right now, so Balor vs. Styles could be the plan for both men at Wrestlemania. In fact, many WWE Superstars on SmackDown are still open for Wrestlemania matches.

The WWE Universe has been patient waiting for Finn Balor’s return to WWE programming. That moment is coming soon, but his match on the grandest stage of them all remains a mystery. Finn Balor would be great on Raw or SmackDown, but WWE’s creative plans for him after Wrestlemania will be the deciding factor.

