CPAC Attendees Waved Russian Flags During Trump Speech [Photos]

Early on Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held at the at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, the crowd was seen waving what appeared to be tiny pro-Trump flags during President Donald Trump’s speech. But the flags were actually Russian Federation flags handed out by anti-Trump pranksters.

The crowd began waving the flags after Trump commenced his speech.

Hundreds of enthusiastic attendees who waved the flags during Trump’s speech apparently thought they were pro-Trump flags. But CPAC staffers recognized immediately that they were not pro-Trump flags but the white-blue-and-red striped official Russian Federation flags emblazoned on the front with the word “Trump.”

CPAC staffers moved quickly to confiscate the flags, as attendees waved them in the air, Snapchat’s Peter Hamby reported.

Although it was assumed that the attendees who waved the flags thought they were pro-Trump flags, journalist Sarah Posner reported that at least one attendee was seen wearing a t-shirt with the message, “Make Russia Great Again,” according to Raw Story.

“They saw red, white & blue — with ‘TRUMP’ stamped across it — and started to wave them… [gave no] thought to Russian flag, they all said.”

Crowd at CPAC waving these little pro-Trump flags that look exactly like the Russian flag. Staffers quickly come around to confiscate them. pic.twitter.com/YhPpkwFCNc — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) February 24, 2017

Witnesses later told media reporters that the flags were handed out by a man carrying a greed bag. He appeared as the crowd awaited President Trump’s speech and began handing out the little red-white-and-blue flags emblazoned boldly with the word “Trump.”

Several attendees told Politico’s Tim Alberta they’d thought the man was a staffer, CNBC reported.

A section of people in the back of #CPAC2017 waving Russian flags — a staffer just came and demanded they all be handed over. pic.twitter.com/mZVoVUqudn — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) February 24, 2017

No joke, someone has been handing out Russian flags that say #Trump on them. And people are waving them.#CPAC2017 pic.twitter.com/CDZS5oEqyL — Maya Shwayder (@MayaErgas) February 24, 2017

Spotted: A guy wearing a "Make Russia Great Again" t-shirt. #CPAC2017 — Sarah Posner (@sarahposner) February 24, 2017

“He was dressed like any one of us,” said 20-year-old Tyler Dever, a student at the University of South Florida in Tampa, according to the Los Angeles Times. “He passed them to me and was like, ‘Pass them down, pass them down.'”

Dever did not notice anything unusual about the flags, so he pass them down as instructed. But someone sitting next to him noticed that something was not right about the flags.

Flags just distributed at CPac. Russia anyone? pic.twitter.com/7SQ5N2U3ZO — Kylie Morris (@C4KylieM) February 24, 2017

Someone handed out Trump Russian flags on the #CPAC2017 floor before Trump's speech pic.twitter.com/uf1ADMt6ZL — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) February 24, 2017

“Oh, it’s a Russian flag!” the person said.

“If it was just a red-white-and-blue flag, I would have picked it out,” Dever said, trying to excuse his failure to detect that the tiny flags were not pro-Trump flags but Russian Federation flags.

He said he was surprised that a provocateur carrying so many Russian flags was able to beat the cordon set up by the Secret Service.

Snopes reports it was later confirmed that the flags were handed out by left-wing activists Jason Charter and Ryan Clayton, known to be linked with the protest group Americans Take Action. An image accompanying a tweet by Economist bureau chief David Rennis, shows Clayton being removed from the CPAC floor by security officials.

Security ejects protestor pretending to be Russian Trump fan. #CPAC2017 delegates saying "get him out of here" pic.twitter.com/yFOrTJU6Ca — David Rennie (@DSORennie) February 24, 2017

When some attendees refused to give up their flags, organizers threatened that anyone caught holding or waving the flags would be thrown out from the venue.

Update: Three #CPAC attendees tell me someone came around passing out flags as Trump took stage. They thought he was a staffer… 1/2 — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) February 24, 2017

They saw red, white & blue – with "TRUMP" stamped across it – and started to wave them. Gave no thought to Russian flag, they all said. 2/2 — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) February 24, 2017

One attendee later admitted to a reporter that he had tried to avoid giving up the flag because he wanted to keep it as a souvenir. He complained that those who took the incident seriously had no sense of humor.

The incident comes amid growing controversy over Trump’s alleged shady ties with Russia after the intelligence community concluded that Putin’s government had intervened covertly to help Trump win the 2016 general election.

Calls for full investigation of allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 general elections, as well as Trump’s alleged shady ties with Russia, intensified recently after his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was forced to resign his appointment.

Flynn was forced to resign in the wake of allegations that he lied to the FBI and Vice President Mike Pence that he did not discuss the Obama administration’s Russia sanctions with the Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak prior to the inauguration of the Trump administration.

Flynn’s action was considered in violation of the established regulations, specifically the little-known Logan Act.

But after Flynn’s resignation, the Trump administration defended Flynn’s action, suggesting that he did not nothing wrong discussing the Obama administration’s sanctions with the Russian ambassador.

[Featured Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]