Lala Kent Teases ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 5 Reunion Appearance

Lala Kent may be attending the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion taping today in Los Angeles.

Although the singer and actress said earlier this week that she would be spending the weekend in New York City, a more recent tweet suggests she may have stayed in Los Angeles to film the upcoming reunion special with her co-stars.

“#GiveThemLala,” Lala Kent wrote to fans on February 24 as her co-stars assembled for the taping.

Lala Kent has not yet officially confirmed whether or not she will be filming with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars today, but she has spoken of the possibility on at least two different occasions, starting with an appearance on Dr. Tabasum Mir’s GlamMir podcast weeks ago.

“You know, I’m back and forth with it,” Lala Kent told Dr. Mir last month, according to a report by Bustle on February 23. “I want the negativity to be out of my life, but at the same time, I feel like I’ve let these people off easy. We all have skeletons in our closet, and if we want to go there, we can absolutely go there.”

Lala Kent joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during the fourth season of the Bravo reality series after being hired as a hostess at SUR Restaurant. Throughout her time on the show, Lala Kent has faced numerous feuds with the majority of her co-stars, starting with Jax Taylor, who infamously hit on her while dating his current girlfriend Brittany Cartwright. Although nothing was believed to have happened between them, Kent ended up being labeled as the bad guy and their relationship has been tense ever since.

“I would like to attend for the mere fact, I feel like they think they won because I left and I think I have a few things I need to get off my chest,” Lala Kent continued to Dr. Mir.

Weeks later, Lala Kent spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her possible appearance at the reunion.

“We’ll see… I don’t know. I just may watch it and tweet from a yacht,” she said at the time. “It was a tough season for me… Trying to keep a relationship that I love and adore private, but I just feel like … give them Lala! And if Vanderpump is the way to get them, let’s do it. I don’t know.”

Throughout the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent’s relationship faced tons of rumors. As fans will recall, a number of the women from the show, including Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney, claimed that Lala Kent’s mysterious boyfriend was married.

While Lala Kent denied she was dating a married man at the time, she ultimately chose to quit the show in hopes of keeping her relationship protected. Now, her co-stars, including Scheana Marie and Lisa Vanderpump, are hoping that they will see her one last time at the reunion special in Los Angeles.

“[Lala Kent] should be there,” Lisa Vanderpump told Entertainment Tonight. “I know myself, with Housewives, when I’ve been under pressure, I’ve thought, ‘Oh, I don’t wanna go to the reunion.’ And you saw it, Adrienne [Maloof] didn’t once. I think it’s always good to go and defend yourself, really, because otherwise, somebody fills your void, you know? And Lala wouldn’t want her void filled, now would she?”

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, tune into the remaining episodes of the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

