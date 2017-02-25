Jennifer Aniston Presents At Oscars: Will Brad Pitt Debut Kate Hudson Romance?

It’s been years since Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were a couple. Now Pitt is in the midst of a breakup with Angelina Jolie, while Aniston reportedly is keeping her relationship with husband Justin Theroux strong. But the 2017 Oscars just might turn into a close encounter of the awkward kind for Jennifer and Brad, with a new report describing how the actor reportedly is considering taking his alleged romance with Kate Hudson public at the Oscars this year. And with Aniston scheduled to be a presenter at the fabled ceremony, will fireworks explode?

There’s already a fabulous list of celebrities scheduled for the 89th Academy Awards at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 26. Now Oscar producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd have added to the glitter by revealing that Jennifer Aniston will join those stars as a presenter, according to Us Weekly.

The selection of Jennifer as an Oscars presenter comes in the wake of her luxury celebration for her 48th birthday on February 11. Aniston took a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with husband Justin Theroux. Her former co-star on Friends Courteney Cox, who has become her long-time best friend, joined the couple. But Jennifer came back in plenty of time to sparkle as a presenter at the Oscars ceremony.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 2017 Oscars ceremony will be broadcast on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. In addition to Aniston, Matt Damon will be a presenter. Damon soared to fame when he took home an Academy Award for co-writing Good Will Hunting with Ben Affleck at the Oscars in 1998. Matt and Jennifer will be joined by Best Actor nominees Ryan Gosling, vying for the award with his role in La La Land, and Dev Patel, chosen for his role in Lion, as presenters.

Although Jennifer Aniston is confirmed as a presenter at the 2017 Oscars, Brad and his alleged gal pal Kate have not yet been confirmed to make an appearance. However, Yahoo reported that after being “romantically linked for months,” Hudson and Pitt “are reportedly set to reveal their romance” at the Oscars.

The actor has previously posed on the red carpet with both of his exes, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, pointed out the media outlet. But this time around, he allegedly will try to make his reported debut with Kate into “a more strategic and low-key affair,” according to Yahoo‘s insider.

“They’re come to the decision together that they’ll tentatively come out as a couple behind the scenes at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.”

The source explained that the after party is known as an exclusive occasion, and that’s why it’s allegedly seen as the “perfect place for their first outing as couple as it’s filled with friends and business associates.” As for what could happen if and when photographers attempt to capture pictures of the alleged new couple, the insider also said that “nothing is off the table” about the possibility of getting images of the two together.

“They know that if they are seen having a few flirty moments, the news will leak out.”

Thus far, Brad and Kate reportedly have chosen to keep a low profile when it comes to their romance. However, after receiving support at the recent Golden Globes, the 55-year-old actor now allegedly is ready to go public with the 37-year-old mom of two.

“The support and applause he received at the Golden Globes…made him realize Hollywood is generally on his side.”

But is his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston on his side as well? Following the news that her ex-husband was in the midst of a divorce from Angelina Jolie, Aniston found herself the subject of speculation about what she really thought.

However, an insider told In Touch Weekly that Jennifer supports Pitt.

“[Aniston] can’t help but stick up for him,” said the source. “She knows how much he loves those kids.”

But a new report claiming that Pitt was seen flirting with Jennifer’s best friend Courteney Cox amid his romance with Kate Hudson hinted that Aniston wasn’t quite so supportive. Hollywood Life told readers that Courteney and Jennifer’s ex-husband experienced “sparks” at a chance encounter, leaving Aniston allegedly annoyed.

“Courteney Cox basically just broke girl code” by getting “flirty with Jennifer Aniston’s ex Brad,” according to the media outlet, which quoted an eyewitness.

“[Courteney] kept telling him how great he looked and flirted with him like crazy.”

The insider also revealed that “sparks were flying big time” between the two who share “so much history and affection.”

But another source quoted by Hollywood Life revealed that Jennifer Aniston was “annoyed” when she learned about the flirtation.

“[Jennifer Aniston] considers it a betrayal.”

